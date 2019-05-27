Coles admit they are 'actively looking at sites' across city

Houses on Derby and Grant St in Allenstown are going to be demolished after they were bought by the Allenstown Square shopping centre owners, Charter Hall.

HOUSES around Allenstown Square continue to be demolished but it is not known what will happen to the land.

The Morning Bulletin revealed last week the owner-developers of the square, Charter Hall, had bought properties on nearby Grant and Derby streets, and all houses were being demolished or moved within the next two months.

The only response from Charter Hall has been: "Allenstown Square is dedicated to providing the local community with a convenient shopping experience.

"Any future plans that might be undertaken at Allenstown Square to provide shoppers with an enhanced offer and experience will be subject to all relevant approvals.”

HOT PROPERTY: Houses around Allenstown Square are quickly being demolished or removed at the instruction of the centre owner Charter Hall. INSET: Allenstown Square as it is now, after a facelift a few years ago. Centro

Rockhampton Region Council's Planning Committee chairwoman Councillor Ellen Smith advised the council has not received a development applications for the land.

If an application was received, the developer would be required to organise public notification, community engagement, and provide an opportunity to submit responses.

The Morning Bulletin went to the centre's anchor tenant, Woolworths, which has been in Allenstown for more than 40 years.

"Our customers tell us they not only want good prices, but also a wide range of trusted brands and top- quality Australian fresh food,” a Woolworths spokesperson said.

"We're proud to stock more than 20,000 products at our Allenstown store and source 96 per cent of our fruit and vegetables from Australian growers.

"Our team members work hard to deliver high-quality fresh food at great value to our customers and we will continue to do so.”

The Woolworths Allenstown store employs 159 staff.

There has been speculation on The Morning Bulletin's Facebook page on what shops could go there.

Some readers heard there would be a Big W, Target was moving over there and a Coles, or a bigger car park.

When asked if it was interested in opening in Allenstown Square, a Coles replied: "Coles is always looking for opportunities to open new stores where there is customer demand and we are actively looking at sites in the Rockhampton area.

"At this stage, we are unable to share commercially sensitive data about specific locations,” it said.