Coles, beef producers get ‘appy’ to make farm life easier

Maidenwell beef producer Andrew Winks says the Coles eNVD app is quick and easy to use.

Maidenwell beef producer Andrew Winks says the Coles eNVD app is quick and easy to use.

An upgrade to an existing app is helping beef producers save time on traceability paperwork and make better future purchasing decisions.

The Coles meat team is working with Australian cattle farmers to pilot the next generation of its electronic National Vendor Declaration form (eNVD) app.

Coles unveiled the upgrade in the lead-up to Beef Australia 2021, which started in Rockhampton on Monday.

The app, developed with Sapien Technology, first became available for beef suppliers in 2019.

Those users will soon be able to receive feedback on their consignments directly through the app, making the information easily accessible in a timely manner and enhancing the accuracy of consignment information which will continue to improve the integrity of the supply chain.

The first generation of the eNVD App provided the user with National Vendor Declaration and other consignment documentation such as Meat Standards Australia and National Feedlot Accreditation Scheme declarations.

It enabled copies to be electronically sent to the transporter, the abattoir and the producer, providing instant access to necessary information while reducing the need to handle paper documentation.

The latest upgrade builds on these capabilities by featuring data on performance, an overview of financial results including average price per head and total amount for the farmer’s cattle and compliance to Coles grids.

It also adds MSA information and results including average data on attributes like MSA Index, rib fat, pH levels, meat colour and ossification of the consignment.

Coles general manager of meat Charlotte Gilbert said the important new features would provide easily accessible information to producers quickly and all in one place.

Beef producers Andrew and Lauren Winks from the Nooroomba Feedlot at Maidenwell in south-east Queensland are among several cattle farmers who have tested the new features of the app.

“It’s simple to use, it’s quick, there’s no three pieces of paper you’ve got to fill out, it builds from one question to the next and you have all the information available in your top pocket,” Andrew said.

“The information provided will help us improve the quality of the product in the long run and it certainly helps improve the consistency of the product coming through because we have the information of the last consignment of cattle delivered quickly and easily so we can make better decisions on the next.

“We don’t have to spend as much time in the office because all of the information is bundled into one application and is accessible anywhere, anytime on mobile phone.

“It certainly helps going forward when you go to make purchasing and drafting decisions about which cattle are suitable to go to market.”