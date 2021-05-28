Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coles has re-introduced purchase limits for toilet paper in its Victorian stores. Picture: Mike Dugdale
Coles has re-introduced purchase limits for toilet paper in its Victorian stores. Picture: Mike Dugdale
News

Coles brings back buying limits

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
28th May 2021 6:50 AM | Updated: 7:21 AM

Toilet paper sales have once again been limited to Victorians, as the state is plunged into a seven-day lockdown.

It will be the fourth lockdown period the state has faced since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, and Coles has introduced purchase limits in an attempt to stave-off panic buying.

Toilet paper shelves were cleaned out. Picture: Alison Wynd
Toilet paper shelves were cleaned out. Picture: Alison Wynd

A Coles spokesman said the two pack per person limit in Victoria was “temporary”.

“We have plenty of stock in our supply chain, and this temporary measure will help us to manage demand so that we can return our stores to a fully-stocked position as quickly as possible,” the spokesman said.

“All Coles supermarkets, liquor and Coles Express sites will continue to trade during the lockdown in Victoria with enhanced cleaning and safety measures in place.

“We ask that customers stay calm, shop normally, and be respectful to our hardworking team members.”

Coles said the purchase limits will be ‘temporary’. Picture: Alison Wynd
Coles said the purchase limits will be ‘temporary’. Picture: Alison Wynd

As of 11.59pm on Thursday night, Victorians can only leave their house for five reasons – to shop for essentials; for authorised work or permitted education, for exercise (two hour limit with one other person), caregiving, compassionate and medical reasons and to get vaccinated.

Woolworths has been contacted for comment.

More to come

Originally published as Coles brings back buying limits

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alarming flow-on effect of parole application ‘blow out’

        Premium Content Alarming flow-on effect of parole application ‘blow out’

        Crime More than 1500 prisoners being held in jail far longer than Queensland legislation allows has been blamed on an influx of prisoners in the state’s correction...

        Man threatens to ‘slit throats’ over child custody issues

        Premium Content Man threatens to ‘slit throats’ over child custody issues

        Crime A domestic violence offender who threatened to “slit throats” and smash up cars...

        $5.5 million mansion to be built on coast beachfront

        Premium Content $5.5 million mansion to be built on coast beachfront

        Property Tenders for construction of multi-million dollar property now open

        OPINION: Alcohol the catalyst to a massive social crisis

        Premium Content OPINION: Alcohol the catalyst to a massive social crisis

        Opinion Letters to the editor, Facebook comments and Harry’s View.