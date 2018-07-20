Menu
The Coles Collectables. Picture: Supplied
Coles’ collectables spark plastic eBay bidding war

by Sophie Elsworth
20th Jul 2018 10:50 AM
MINIATURE toy groceries rolled out by supermarket giant Coles could turn into a money maker for customers who are asking almost $1000 to buy the full set.

Just three days after Coles introduced its Little Shop items - which includes 30 miniature collectables of popular groceries including Vegemite, Chobani, Colgate, Tim Tams and Weetbix - customers with their hands on the full set have rushed to online site eBay to sell them.

Some sellers are asking up to $999 for the complete set of collectables and collector's case.

For customers to get the full set they need to spend at least $904 in store.

And customers are even trying to sell individual items for more than $22 each.

It's a lucky dip as to which items customers receive at the checkout but a Coles spokesman said the same quantity of each item has been distributed evenly.

 

The new promotion for Coles in stores now. Picture: Supplied
Customers receive a collectable for every $30 spent and the case costs an additional $4.

The supermarket rolled out the items just weeks after they introduced single-use plastic bag bans in Victoria, NSW, Qld and WA, causing outrage among shoppers who now must bring their own bags or buy them instore.

Consequently both Coles and Woolworths offered 15 cent reusable bags for free - a deal which is still available to customers.

 

Further items are also available to purchase in the promotion. Picture: Coles
To help appease customers they have also been offered rewards points at either store if they do their shopping armed with their own bags.

The latest marketing ploy by Coles with the Little Shop campaign is a move designed to boost sales after the supermarket has lagged behind rival Woolworths.

"The customer response to our Little Shop collectable offer has been fantastic, and we're pleased to see people are finding ways to build and complete their collections,'' a Coles spokesman said.

As part of the series other items are also available to buy including a shopping trolley for $10, shopping basket for $2, an apron and bag set for $8 and a little shop front for $10.

sophie.elsworth@news.com.au

@sophieelsworth

    Local Partners