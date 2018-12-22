Faulty gift cards turn festive season sour

Most major retailers, and many minor ones, nowadays offer gift cards.

Most major retailers, and many minor ones, nowadays offer gift cards.

Retail giant Coles has been accused of giving customers the run around over faulty gift cards and in some cases even referring them to other stores to sort out problems.

Multiple customers have taken to social media to complain about being told to contact third party retailers over faulty gift cards Coles had sold them.

It comes as data obtained by The Saturday Telegraph can reveal hundreds of consumers in NSW are making complaints over gift card problems to Fair Trading each year.

NSW Minister for Better Regulation Matt Kean. Picture: NSW Government

On one complaint on Coles' Facebook page this week a disgruntled customer said they had brought a Cotton On gift card from Coles which was unable to be used.

The customer said that Coles staff had told them "it was not Coles problem" and that they needed to contact Cotton On.

Choice spokeswoman Nicky Breen told the Telegraph that it was a breach of Australian consumer law for a retail company to refer customers to the manufacturer if they had sold them a faulty product.

"If a retailer sells you a product that doesn't work they have to offer you a solution they can't just fob you off to the manufacturer," Ms Breen said.

Fair Trading NSW has received more than 1000 complaints regarding gift cards in the past three financial years with 312 in 17-18, 446 in 16/17 and 341 in 15/16.

Minister Matt Kean encouraged consumers to contact the Fair Trading hotline if they were unable to resolve issues with a trader.

"Consumers should never be taken for a ride and it disappoints me to hear allegations of big business potentially doing the wrong thing by NSW families," Mr Kean said.

A Coles spokesman said: "If customers have experienced an issue with a gift card purchased at Coles, we encourage them to contact Coles Customer Care who should be able to rectify the issue once the payment has been verified."