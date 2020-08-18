Coles’ profits slashed despite panic buying

Coles' profits have been slashed as a result of COVID-19 despite a sales hike from panic buying at the beginning of the pandemic that ravaged supermarket shelves clean.

The supermarket giant posted a statutory profit of $978 million for the 12 months ending June, a fall of 31.8 per cent compared with financial year 2019.

Coles said the slump was due to one-off expenses in restricting its supply chain and forgoing the retail fuel margin on its agreement with Viva Energy.

Earnings before tax and interest for the period were $1.76 billion, a $295 million increase on the same period in 2019.

Coles said sales within the fourth quarter had been impacted by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, with panic buying in April and May reducing inventory in canned and ambient goods, such as toilet paper and tinned vegetables.

"The mix of sales evolved following the initial period of panic buying and pantry filling, with April and May seeing a degree of de-stocking in canned and ambient pantry lines," the company said.

"Following a subdued and socially distanced Easter, sales improved as a result of increased in-home consumption."

Sales revenue within Coles' supermarket operations rose by 6.8 per cent over the 12 months to $32.99 billion.

Coles chief executive Steven Cain said $767 million would be returned to shareholders via a total dividend of 57.5 cents per share.

"For our many shareholders, we have successfully executed the first year of our strategic plan, restored group profit growth for the first time in four years and are on track to grow long-term shareholder value," he said.

Coles' liquor earnings for the financial year dropped 2.6 per cent to $149 million, while earnings within its supermarket divisions rose 8.3 per cent to $1.89 billion.

Coles Express was significantly impacted by lower fuel volumes sold following lockdown restrictions.

"Average weekly fuel volumes showed an improving trajectory throughout the fourth quarter as restrictions began to ease during May in parts of the country," the company said.

