Big Coles meat robbery accused face court

THREE men accused of a big meat robbery from a Bundaberg supermarket have made brief appearances in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

The trio was arrested in Beenleigh a day after police allege they stole meat valued at $900 from Coles Kensington on Takalvan St.

Police are alleging the robbery took place between 1pm and 1.25pm on November 5.

Two men remain in custody and the third has bail.

A youth aged 16, charged with robbery and assault, appeared in Beenleigh Children's Court.

Barry James Hearn, 40, from Kalkie, appeared from jail via video-link charged over committing a robbery with actual violence armed/in company/wounded/use personal violence on November 5; and stealing.

Barry Hearn was not legally represented but told the court that he'd spoken to a duty lawyer.

"Why am I held in custody?" he inquired of magistrate Belinda Merrin.

"Because the magistrate considers you to be an unacceptable risk," Ms Merrin replied.

His matter was adjourned to next month for mention, Ms Merrin telling Hearn it would have to go before the District Court.

Aaron Scott Hearn, 29, from Millbank, also appeared from jail via video-link charged with committing a robbery with actual violence armed/in company/wounded/use personal violence on November 5; stealing; assault occasioning bodily harm; obstructing police; breach of bail; and failing to appear before a court.

Aaron Hearn is also charged with a series of other offences allegedly committed in Toowoomba. These charges include six counts of fraud; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; and drug offences.

"Yeah, I'm just representing myself," he told magistrate Merrin.

Mr Merrin told him he needed to get legal representation.

When asked what he wanted done with his Toowoomba charges, Aaron Hearn said he wanted to get them all dealt with together.

"I just want to deal with them all in one hit," he said.

His matter was adjourned until December 11.

A third man, Paul Shane Lovett, appeared in person, having previously been granted bail.

Lovett, 52, from Bundaberg west, is charged with committing a robbery with actual violence armed/in company/wounded/use personal violence on November 5; and possessing dangerous drugs.

Lovett also made no plea to the charges and his matters were adjourned.