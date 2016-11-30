Coles supports CQ families effected by cancer

Colby Spears, 11 and his Mum Kim Speare will participate in the Light the Night cancer walk.

ROCKHAMPTON shoppers can show their support for families affected by cancer amid predictions that demand for financial assistance among cancer patients is likely to rise by more than 30 per cent across Queensland in the lead up to Christmas.

National cancer charity, Redkite, predicts financial assistance for children and young people affected by cancer will be in higher demand than ever before as families feel the pressure with growing travel costs and living expenses during the holiday season.

Redkite's predictions of more than a 30% increase in demand in December come as it launches a five-week Christmas campaign with Coles at Rockhampton North, Rockhampton South and Yeppoon. From now until December 27, Rockhampton shoppers can buy a $2 Redkite donation card at Coles to provide financial and emotional support to children and young people with cancer and their families.

Redkite General Manager Marketing and Fundraising, Monique Keighery, predicted a surge in demand for support compared to last December.

"We're seeing unprecedented demand for assistance from families facing their child's cancer and we predict it will be over 30 per cent higher this Christmas compared to the same period last year,” she said.

"For many families, the Christmas period can be a really challenging time. Some families will get the devastating news that their child has cancer and hundreds of children will be undergoing treatment or facing cancer's impacts. We know from previous years that demand for Redkite's support, including financial help and counselling sessions, is likely to increase.

"By buying a $2 donation card at Coles supermarket counters this festive season, shoppers can help children and young people with cancer and their families when they need it most."

Coles State General Manager Paul Bradshaw encouraged local shoppers to help support sick kids and their families this Christmas.

"Cancer touches the hearts of so many of our customers and team members so we want to give locals the opportunity to show their support for families in need. Every dollar makes a difference to the support they receive,” he said.

Queensland mother Kim Speare, whose son Colby Speare Revell was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, said the support from Redkite was invaluable in helping families such as her own.

"Christmas is coming and I'm personally really looking forward to seeing the Christmas donation cards up on the walls in Coles stores. I know how hard Christmas can be for families dealing with cancer. Bills are larger, you want to give presents, there's so much to do. Raising funds for families this Christmas will help families so much,” she said.