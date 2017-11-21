Coles turns the lights down for new initiative

QUIET HOUR: Vanessa Renton joined her son Lazarus, 3, and his best friend Sabine at Coles Supermarket Rockhampton which was one of the stores chosen to hold a trial for a special quiet hour.

RAISING four autistic children, Vanessa Renton has come to understand what could trigger them.

Something as simple as fluorescent lighting and the smallest noise may turn her grocery shopping into a parent's nightmare.

But yesterday, strolling through the dimly-lit, silent Coles Supermarket with her youngest, Lazerus, Vanessa was heartened he wouldn't have to "fend for himself” like her now adult children did.

Vanessa's youngest child Lazarus, aged three, is also autistic but can access to a lot more resources.

The City Centre Plaza supermarket was chosen as one of 70 stores across Australia to implement the Quiet Hour program, following a successful trial in Melbourne.

Between 10:30-11:30am yesterday, the supermarket reduced lighting, noise and any other distractions for people with Autism and other conditions to have a comfortable shopping experience.

Vanessa hoped the community would get behind the new initiative.

The silence and dim lighting are immediately obvious as you walk into the usually bustling supermarket.

No employee's voices were heard over the intercom, and scanner volumes were turned down to the lowest level.

Trolley collection stopped and roll cages removed from the shop floor.

Vanessa said the aim was to not only help people with autism, but also those who suffer from anxiety and other mental health issues.

She explained what could trigger her children at a supermarket.

"If I took them into the shops, it would set off certain behaviours whether it was the fluorescent lighting or the noise,” Vanessa said.

"As you can see today, it is a really calm atmosphere... it is like dusk almost.”

Vanessa said autistic people already face a lot of challenges in everyday life.

"It gives them a chance to participate in activities that a lot of people take for granted,” she said.

Vanessa believes television shows which highlight autism has helped society better understand the condition.

As an older parent, Vanessa said she has a lot more understanding of autism.

"These initiatives will help new and younger parents that aren't experienced with autism,” she said.