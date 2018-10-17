Menu
The Nationals want a royal commission into milk prices.
Politics

Coles, Woolworths to be held to account for milk wars

by Renee Viellaris
17th Oct 2018 10:17 AM
NATIONALS MPs are preparing to call for a Royal Commission into Coles and Woolworths over milk wars squeezing dairy farmers.

Conversations are being held between senior and influential Nationals colleagues who believe a blowtorch into the duopoly would not only help farmers but businesses and families struggling to fill up their shopping trollies.

The Courier-Mail understands some Nationals believe there is no other way than to call a Royal Commission and hold Coles and Woolworths to account.

Queensland dairy farmers are doing it tough and have warned they could go bust.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud slammed Coles and Woolworths last week for their levy on milk to help farmers in drought.

Mr Littleproud said Coles levy would not go back to farmers who supplied it at 10 cents per litre because it did not know which farmers supplied the milk. Supermarkets deal with milk processors.

There is already a Royal Commission into banks and one preparing to start in the aged care sector.

