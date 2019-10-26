Collaboration the key to growing tourism out west

FORUM: The Tourism and Events Forum will be held in Emerald next month.

FORUM: The Tourism and Events Forum will be held in Emerald next month.

CAMPING, hiking and other tourist attractions in Central Highlands will be part of a forum next month that will look at how to explore growth opportunities in the industry.

The event will bring together business operators, event organisers, industry experts, and government to connect, collaborate and explore the best ways to tap into the changing market.

“We held a similar event back in March so it’s important to flank the 2019 tourism and events season with another forum to include more people in the conversation, build on the progress so far, and look ahead to 2020 and beyond,” Central Highlands Development Corporation tourism development coordinator Paul Thompson said.

Water skiers at Lake Maraboon.

The full-day event will include guest speakers providing the latest insights and developments, a Q&A session with panellists, and one-on-one micro meetings and mentoring sessions.

The forum will also feature the launch of the new Central Highlands Tourism and Events Strategy 2020-2023 and the Central Highlands Mining Trail.

Tours will be held the following day, on November 28. There will be the choice of three tours – Blackdown Tablelands, Sapphire Gemfields or Springsure Minerva Hills.

“The program’s designed to be an informative and inspiring couple of days for all businesses involved in attracting, entertaining or servicing visitors to the Central Highlands,” Mr Thompson said.

Hikers at Blackdown Tableland National Park.

“It’s about sharing expertise, generating discussion, forging networks, and motivating operators to leverage off the opportunities of the ever-changing tourism market.”

The Tourism and Events Forum will be presented by the Central Highlands Development Corporation in Emerald on Wednesday, November 27.

Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased at chdc.com.au

For more information about the forum, tour and guest speakers, go to chdc.com.au