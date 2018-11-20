Collaborative businesses open new store in a first for Rocky

COMBINED EFFORT: AdventureTec's Dan Watson, Off the Grid's Kris and Carmen Newton and Aaron Strong, Artizan Gluten Free Bakery's Keely Roberts and Simone Lawrie at the new store.

AFTER almost three years of continued success on the southside, Artizan Gluten Free Bakery is expanding and rising their dough over to the other side of the river.

But it is with a twist.

The bakery won't be on its own - it will be in a "collaborative store” with other local businesses.

The store will be based on Musgrave st, on the corner of Charles st not far from Red Rooster, in the old picturing framing store.

Inside will be three businesses, the bakery, a electric bike hire and sale shop and a 4wd sales and service centre.

Opening a store on the northside has always been a dream for the coeliac-friendly bakery. They already stock products in IGAs and Foodworks from Mackay to Bundaberg and Biloela and Gladstone

Simone Lawrie, co-owner with friend Keely Roberts, said they are both really excited to open a new shop.

"A lot of our customers have asked for another shop over north side and we have never been in a position financially to do that... going into collaboration with these guys is a great way to have another outlet,” she said.

Ms Roberts said the collaborative stores is a way of "sharing costs, the help, aid and support, ideas and friendship”.

"It's providing that next level for the customers... they can come in, they can shop, they can have a cold drink... it's a hub,” she said.

The shop will not be a full-range store but there will be stock in the freezer.

Customers will also be able to place orders and pick up from there.

COLLABORATIVE STORE:

129 Musgrave St, corner of Musgrave st and Charles st

Artizan Gluten-free Bakery

AdventureTec electric and moutain bike hires and sales

Off the Grid 4X4

Dan Watson of AdventureTec, formally RE LED, will also be located within the store.

He will have electric bike trikes and mountain bikes for sale and hire to go around Kershaw Gardens and up First Turkey.

An avid customer of the bakery, it was something he had joked about with the co-owners.

"We thought it would be too bit big for any of us be on our own... it means cheaper rent but helping each other out,” Mr Watson said.

Lastly, Off the Grid 4X4 will also be joining the store who can't wait to re-open in the new location.

"The costs in Rocky make it hard to keep servicing clients well... it's put a bit more money back into helping the customer,” owner Kris Newton said.

He said all of the businesses together are "complimentary”.

"Dan is all technical and GPS tracking which is vehicle while the girls can feed them pies,” he said.