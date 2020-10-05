Menu
Collapsed builder owes more than $1m

by Glen Norris
5th Oct 2020 3:45 PM
Collapsed Brisbane building company QCon Solutions owes creditors more than a million dollars including almost a $100,000 to the tax office.

Moorooka-based QCon, which claimed 50 years' experience in the sector, was placed into liquidation last month after it failed to pay more than a quarter of a million dollars to a subcontractor, Harrison Civil, which subsequently also went bust.

According to a report prepared by liquidator Ian Currie, of BRI Ferrier, the company owes the tax man $96,000 while Harrison Civil is owed $266,000.

An amount of $350,000 is owed to Ana-Marija Brown, who owns a property in Gumdale that is listed as QCon's director Lance Brown's address.

Tough times for builders
Earlier this year, QCon was ordered by building adjudicator Peter Sarlos to pay subcontractor Harrison Civil $258,938 for water reticulation, stormwater and sewerage drainage works on a residential subdivision.

QCon claimed Harrison was not entitled to the money as there was no contract, even though Harrison provided photographic evidence of the completed works.

Adjudicator Sarlos found in favour of Harrison noting there was an "oral contract" between the two parties.

Harrison, which lists its address as Eight Mile Plains, called in its own liquidators in May, owing creditors about $600,000 and blaming trading losses and lack of capital for the firm's failure.

Harrison listed the QCon contract as the only debt owing to it. QCon referred all questions about the company to the liquidator.

