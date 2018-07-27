Colleagues, friends, strangers pay tribute to Rocky 'icon'

Ted Price celebrating his birthday in 2015 at his former business, Ted Price Homes.

HEARTFELT tributes for Rockhampton builder Ted Price have flooded social media after his sudden death on a bike ride yesterday.

The well-known builder from Ted Price Homes has been remembered by friends, colleagues and fellow cyclists as a "wonderful man” who was "larger than life”.

Mr Price died suddenly yesterday morning after having a heart attack on a morning bike ride on Yaamba Rd.

Queensland Police Service closed the Bruce Hwy north of Dawson Rd for around two hours so paramedics could attempt to treat him by the roadside.

Sadly, Mr Price died but has left a legacy behind as a "pioneer” for the region's development.

The former president of the Rockhampton Cycling Club was remembered fondly by the group of riders in a social media post yesterday.

"Just would like to advise everyone that a former club president, rider and supporter of Rocky Cycling passed away today unexpectedly,” the post read.

"Condolences to his family and friends.”

Friends and former employees also paid tribute to the 74-year-old who was known as a "tough but fair boss”.

"So sad. Was such a privilege to know such a wonderful man and to share so many years of laughs and great memories around the smoko table,” Tim McMullen wrote.

Here are some of the touching tributes the community have shared:

Fair Go Steve: "A lot of homes in Rockhampton are Ted Price homes. He helped a lot of people into there first house with his low deposit deals. God Bless you Ted and RIP.”

Dianna Thomas: "RIP Ted you will be greatly missed by family and friends. Thoughts are with you Carolyn, Cordy, Adrian and family at this sad time. Dear family friend who built our house and it stands strong to this day”.

CJ de Boer: "Our home was built by Ted Price homes. We will always remember this lovely man. Our thoughts are with his family”.

Su-ann Mayne: "This is so sad, Peter will miss his visits for coffee. Condolences to his family”.

Shelley Files: "I'm so very sorry for the family's loss. This was a terrible thing to have seen this morning! May ted R.I.P and fly high”.

Julie Moore: "Oh dear, how sad. Ted was such a lovely man and a fine icon in Rockhampton. He helped so many young couples get their first homes. Condolences to his beautiful wife, Carol and his family and friends.”

Jade Whebell: "In such shock, it was an absolute pleasure to work for him for so many years”.

John Phelan: "He rode a strong C grade race and revelled in putting newbies in the wind with nowhere to hide”.

Mark Dunlop: "Ted was larger than life, not just in cycling, but the broader community. In cycling, he was way too clever and crafty for me when I started racing!”