Collection of locally made handcrafted goods in new store

NEW BUSINESS: Debra Farquhar and Liz Scott of Our Shop in Allenstown, a collection of handmade goods. Jann Houley

FROM candles to pottery, fresh flowers or leather bags and natural skincare and art and more, Our Shop has it all.

The new business in Allenstown is set to open the doors for the first time tomorrow and creators behind the shop, Debra Farquhar and Liz Scott, are more than excited.

Our Shop is a collective of handcrafted items from local handmade businesses and stockists.

The two owners both have market businesses themselves, Debra with cowhide goods Silkwood Designs and Liz has a jewellery line with Cherish Designs.

The pair had been talking about opening a shop for a while but the timing was never right.

They came across the Canning st premises and they fell in love with it and soon after everything fell into place.

They originally were just going to open the store for themselves but discovered other stockists and businesses loved the idea and wanted to jump on board too.

They became overwhelmed with interest and couldn't believe the amount of support they received as word got around.

The store has culminated into a space with a wide range of goods hung on the walls and displayed on shelves.

"We have tried to put out as much product as we possibly can from everybody so customers can have a full array,” Debra said.

OUR SHOP

250 William St, Allenstown (Cnr William and Cannings Sts)

Collection of goods and products from local handmade businesses

Grand opening on Wednesday from 9.30am until 7.30pm

Normal trading hours: Monday to Friday 9.30am - 5pm, Saturday 9.30 - 3pm.

The stockists aren't just from Rockhampton, but the region, including an artist from Duaringa

and some handmaidens from Gladstone.

"The whole idea of Our Shop is to display the products of the Central Queensland area,” Debra said.

"Markets rely on the weather, other major events ... this is a permanent store in an air- conditioned premises.”

"We have something for everybody, not only does it have the lower price range items but it goes into the higher range as well,” Liz said.

The combination of local stockists was the inspiration behind the name "Our Shop”.

"Our Shop is your shop, it's all inclusive, it's everybody's shop,” Debra said.

"It's the collective feel we have here too, its a really warm and inviting space,” Liz said.

The response on social media

has been phenomenal and the

local community is more than eager to come and check out the new shop.

"We have had so many people wanting to come in last weekend before we opened,” Liz said.