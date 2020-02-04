Collective to crush cups

Cap Coast Coffee Collective have taken the first step in the move to change.

COFFEE shop and cafe owners came together last week to brainstorm ways to cut the number of coffee cups people use on the Capricorn Coast in a bid to protect our waterways and marine life, and reduce waste.

As part of the Reef Clean Source Reduction project, the group Cap Coast Coffee Collective aims to encourage drinkers of takeaway coffee to opt for a reusable cup and shared ideas of how to achieve that.

Australia discards more than three billion takeaway cups and lids each year.

All takeaway coffee cups are made up of largely paper and lined with plastic polyethylene tightly bonded to the paper, making the cups waterproof to contain liquid.

This means they cannot be recycled in the usual way and are a danger to the environment because their gradual breakdown results in tiny microplastics that can be ingested by animals and chemicals that can be toxic for both animals and humans.

Capricorn Catchments project manager Shelly McArdle said in the Capricorn Coast area, the Reef Clean Source Reduction project included beach clean-ups, targeted monitoring data collection, Island clean ups, work with schools, events and source reduction initiatives.

“In September last year the community was invited to take part in a source reduction workshop that involved looking at the data that was collected through Tangaroa Blue’s Australian Marine Debris Initiative in order to select an item to focus on for a source reduction project,” Ms McArdle said.

“The AMDI is a database where information on what we find on the beaches is entered, giving us a clear picture on what is being found and where it might be coming from so we can look at stopping this litter from reaching our beaches in the first place.

“The groups decided to target single-use coffee cups as the item that would be the focus for our region.

“Many of business owners are already a part of the Responsible Cafes initiative which is free and is a great way to highlight sustainable practices within their business.

“There are many ways that we may be able to encourage people to bring their own cups and now we need to put those methods into practice.

“There is also a research component to the initiative where our team conducts a brief survey to identify the barriers that stop people from reusing their cups.

“We have such a vibrant coffee culture here on the Capricorn Coast,” Ms McArdle said.

“We would love to create a collective conscience that is working to take care of our beautiful Keppel Bay.”

The collective resolved to push for initiatives such as offering coffee cup libraries and encouraging people to bring their own cup for refills.

Ms McArdle said the campaign was about changing attitudes and habits to become more environmentally conscious.

Funded by the Federal Government, the initiative is part of the Reef Clean source reduction project delivered by Tangaroa Blue Foundation, Conservation Volunteers Australia, AUSMAP, Capricornia Catchments, Eco Barge Clean Seas, Ocean Watch Australia, Reef Check Australia and South Cape York Catchments across the Great Barrier Reef.