CREATING OPPORTUNITIES: Former King's College resident Neil Farmer with wife, Clare and daughters Annabelle, 3, and Adelaide, 2. Contributed
College opens its doors to young women from CQ

Aden Stokes
by
8th May 2019 1:15 PM
YOUNG women from Rockhampton have been invited to be among the first wave of female residents to live at The University of Queensland's premier King's College.

Rockhampton vet, Neil Farmer, a former King's College resident, said co-residency marked a major milestone in the history of the college that had been all-male since it was founded in 1912.

Mr Farmer, now a father to two young daughters said it was a move he wholeheartedly supported.

"It's nice to know that one day my daughters, Annabelle, 3, and Adelaide, 2, will have access to the same sorts of academic, sporting and cultural opportunities that King's afforded me,” he said.

King's College master Greg Eddy with Clare Farmer, Annabelle, 3, Neil Farmer and Adelaide, 2. Contributed

Mr Farmer, who was Student Club President in 2005 during his residence at King's College, said a residential college was a great asset for regional students moving to Brisbane from other parts of the state.

"To live somewhere like that at the start of university was a terrific way to meet people from all different walks of life and academic paths,” he said.

"Some of my best memories during university were of those years spent at King's, forming lifelong friendships that now span the world over.

"While my daughters are only young, it's great to think that in the future they too could have those sorts of experiences available to them.”

Kings College Master Greg Eddy, who will visit The Cathedral College and The Rockhampton Grammar School today and Rockhampton Girls Grammar School and St Brendan's College, Yeppoon, tomorrow to spread the ground-breaking news, said hundreds of young men from the region had lived at King's College over the past century and he looked forward to welcoming women.

"Women have always been a large part of college life at King's through academic, cultural and sporting pursuits but the first women to live here will have a really exciting opportunity to create the same sort of legacies as the men who have lived here over the past century,” Mr Eddy said.

From next year, King's College will be co-residential for the first time in its 107-year history and it is hoped young women from Rockhampton will embrace the offer of being among the first to join the ranks.

