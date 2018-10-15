Beams return hinges on Lions’ goodwill

BRISBANE and Collingwood concede a deal for Dayne Beams will be extremely difficult three days out from the trade deadline.

Beams, 28, wants to return to Melbourne to be closer to family and friends and reunite with some of his 2010 premiership teammates at the Holden Centre.

But the brilliant midfielder is yet to submit an official request and make his intentions public because of any embarrassment it may cause if the two clubs are unable to strike a deal before Wednesday's 8.30pm (EDT) trade deadline.

Collingwood looks to be handcuffed unless it is prepared to offer a future first or second-round pick to pass on to Brisbane for Beams.

The Magpies have picks No.18, 51, 56 and 57 but will need to use their top pick to snare dashing academy prospect Isaac Quaynor and father-son prospect Will Kelly under the draft points system.

The Herald Sun understands the Lions and Magpies have made contact in recent days about Beams and have jointly conceded a deal would be incredibly challenging to clinch so late in the exchange period.

Dayne Beams leads Brisbane off after a loss.

Collingwood is yet to make any offers to Brisbane for Beams and there is minimal time to try and sway other Collingwood players to move north to clinch a deal.

While the Beams camp will ramp up efforts to bring the two clubs to the negotiating table over the next 48 hours, sources said Collingwood would most likely have to fork out a future first or second-round pick to make any progress on a deal.

But Brisbane has little interest in 2019 draft picks as it looks to keep Beams, add Fremantle ball-winner Lachie Neale, and jump up into the eight with an elite midfield next season.

Collingwood already has one of the competition's top midfields but could still use Beams as a goalkicking onballer alongside Jordan De Goey, Daniel Wells and Steele Sidebottom next season.

Beams won a best-and-fairest in 2012 at Collingwood but shocked the club with a request to Brisbane to be with his father.

Dayne Beams during his days at Collingwood. Picture: Wayne Ludbey

His father passed away this year, prompting a re-think on his footballing future, but Beams remains contracted to the Queensland club or two more years.

The Lions are becoming increasingly frustrated by the Dockers stance on Lachie Neale.

Brisbane has offered pick No.5 for the tough nut onballer but Fremantle wants a second pick in the mid-teens for its dual best-and-fairest winner.

The Lions believe pick No.5 is a fair swap for Neale and have so far refused to sweeten the deal.

The Herald Sun last week revealed Neale told Fremantle footy boss Peter Bell he would not play for the Dockers under any circumstances next year.

Neale has voiced concerns about aspects of the club's direction.