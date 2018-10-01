Menu
Dane Swan with Sam Newman, Brendan Fevola, Eddie McGuire, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett on Thursday night’s Grand Final Footy Show. Picture: Channel 9
AFL

Collingwood champion charged with drink-driving

by ALEKS DEVIC
28th Sep 2018 2:14 PM
COLLINGWOOD champion Dane Swan has allegedly been busted drink-driving.

Police said the Brownlow medallist was nabbed at 11.30am on Friday with a reading of .054.

Swan has been fined $484, booted off the road for three months and is required to have an alcohol interlock device hooked up to his car.

The former footy star, who on Thursday night attended the Grand Final Footy Show, was driving through a breath-testing site - part of Operation Scoreboard, aimed to bust drink-drivers this grand final weekend - on Williams Road in Malvern. 

Victoria Police said after Swan blew a positive result, he was taken to a police station where a positive reading was reaffirmed.

Dane Swan at his newly renovated pub, The Albion. Picture: Jason Edwards
Swan and his management have been contacted for comment.

Swan was due to attend a grand final eve luncheon at a local footy club in Frankston.

The Karingal Football Netball Club was expecting him to be a special guest at their club lunch.

About midday- while the former footballer was dealing with local police- the club was seemingly unaware their guest's appearance looked unlikely.

Club officials took to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to express their excitement about the event.

"All set up for our AFL Grand Final eve lunch- rooms look an absolute treat! Big afternoon with David King MC, Danny McIney and featuring Dane Swan".

Swan has again found himself on the other side of the law after being caught up in a nude romp video that did the rounds on social media and text messages early this year.

A 20-year-old woman has been charged over committing sexting offences. Police alleged she posted the video without his consent.

When the video surfaced, Swan begged officers to stop it spreading further and threatened legal action against those who refused to stop commenting about it or reposting the raunchy clip.

