Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dayne Beams is looking at his options. Picture: Getty Images
Dayne Beams is looking at his options. Picture: Getty Images
AFL

Can the Pies do a deal for Beams?

by Jon Anderson
11th Oct 2018 5:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE on-off Dayne Beams saga has best resembled a 1982 rock classic titled "Should I Stay Or Should I Go" by British punk band The Clash.

For most on the 2018 season he has been toing and froing between remaining with Brisbane in his home state or returning to Collingwood where he first made his name as an on-baller of substance between 2009-2014.

Now he has indicated he wants to return to the Pies, a club that already boasts a potent midfield that is the envy of most rival teams.

So what to give up for a contracted 28-year-old who remains at the peak of his considerable powers? And how many midfielders can you have, although players of Beams' class are rarely, if ever, ignored when the opportunity arises.

Because he's contracted it means the Lions retain the whip hand and that puts the pressure on Collingwood to give up more than they may necessarily want, telling me that Beams will remain a Lion unless a serious attractive offer to the Lions is made.

Could Dayne Beams return to Collingwood? Picture: Wayne Ludbey
Could Dayne Beams return to Collingwood? Picture: Wayne Ludbey

Tom Langdon would get the deal done in a heartbeat but he's potentially going to a place not quite as far north in the form of Sydney.

So before you get your hopes up Pies fans, don't count your magpies before they hatch because this deal has a lot left in it, or very little if Brisbane holds Beams to his contract which they are currently intending to do.

Related Items

afl afl trade 2018 brisbane lions collingwood dayne beams

Top Stories

    Magical future for Great Keppel Island emerging

    premium_icon Magical future for Great Keppel Island emerging

    Breaking 'This is not just about making money. When you are there, you can see the warmth of the island, its story and history.'

    • 11th Oct 2018 5:58 PM
    Swallowed up: Woman falls as deep pit opens up on road

    premium_icon Swallowed up: Woman falls as deep pit opens up on road

    News She was left visibly shaken after fall into Telstra pit

    Large fire in military area causes smoke hazards over CQ

    Large fire in military area causes smoke hazards over CQ

    Breaking DEFENCE crews are working to contain the blaze

    Teen killed in horror crash honoured at Qld touch carnival

    premium_icon Teen killed in horror crash honoured at Qld touch carnival

    News Olivia Harwood should have been on the field with her team-mates

    Local Partners