Collingwood slumps to 20-year low

Port Adelaide staged a stunning final quarter fightback to hand Collingwood its worst start to a season in more than 20 years with a nail biting one point win.

The Power came to life in the last term at the MCG on Sunday, kicking four fourth quarter goals to overturn a 13 point deficit at the final change.

The Pies have only won two of their first 10 games in 2021 – their worst start to a season since 1999 when they finished the year in last place with only four wins.

A tumultuous week off the field, with the resignation of billionaire vice-president Alex Waislitz and members threatening to force an extraordinary general meeting, the Pies fought hard all day but two late goals weren’t enough to get them over the line.

Pressure continues to mount on coach Nathan Buckley as the Magpies gave up four straight goals to start the final term.

It was a scrappy contest dominated by turnovers, stagnant ball movement and poor forward 50 entries.

The Magpies again fell into the trap of bombing away and kicking long down the line, but their pressure forced the Power into the same mistakes.

The game then became a tight tussle that was more about who wasted the least number of opportunities going forward.

Callum Brown had a chance to extend the margin beyond two goals early in the last term but missed a simple set shot from about 25m out.

Taylor Adams made a strong return in his first game back since round four but wasted a crucial inside 50 when he blazed away with a barrel, with Robbie Gray nailing his third goal on the rebound to reduce the margin to one point.

Collingwood led all day until midway through the last quarter when a Sam Powell-Pepper set shot was spoiled through for a point. He then goaled moments later to give the Power some breathing space.

Fast Start

Collingwood continued its run of fast starts with the only three goals of the opening quarter.

When Brodie Grundy goaled from close range after Peter Ladhams gave away a stand-mark 50m penalty, the Pies had the first four goals of the match.

The Magpies perhaps would have been further in front if it wasn’t for a couple of poor forward entries and strong intercept marks from Aliir Aliir.

Bomb Trap

As the Power began to work themselves into the game, the Pies again fell into the trap of bombing the ball aimlessly out of defence or kicking long down the line to a contest.

The Pies should have been further in front in the first half but wasted several opportunities with poor forward 50 entries, and when they did hit Beau McCreery in space he missed an easy set shot from only 20m out on a slight angle.

Port Adelaide’s first goal of the game came from a kick down the line to a contest, Gray nailing the set shot from the resulting turnover.

Gray Spark

It took Port livewire Gray to spark the Power back into the contest with two straight goals in the second term.

The Magpies pressure fell off a little as the Power started to find space on the outside, but they too squandered multiple forward 50 entries as Jordan Roughead marked his return to the side with several strong intercept grabs.

Port Adelaide couldn’t capitalise on its freer ball movement as it had the last eight inside 50 entries of the first term but went goalless in the quarter.

MAGPIES 3.1 4.6 6.9 8.10 58

POWER 0.1 2.3 4.8 8.11 59

PAYNTER’S BEST MAGPIES: Adams, Mayne, Crisp, Roughead, Grundy, Quaynor

POWER: Wines, Farrell, Boak, Gray, Ladhams, Powell-Pepper

GOALS MAGPIES: McCreery 3, Grundy 2, Cameron, Daicos, Poulter

POWER: Gray 3, Dixon, Marshall, Houston, Powell-Pepper, Wines

INJURIES MAGPIES: Nil.

POWER: Nil.

UMPIRES Chamberlain, Williamson, Rebeschini.

MCG 23,415

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JACK PAYNTER’S VOTES

3 Wines (PORT)

2 Gray (PORT)

1 Adams (COLL)

Originally published as Collingwood slumps to 20-year low