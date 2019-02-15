Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jordan De Goey went down at training.
Jordan De Goey went down at training.
AFL

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey suffers injury scare

15th Feb 2019 10:23 AM

STAR Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey has been helped from the field after hurting his leg at AFL pre-season training.

De Goey was seen holding his left leg after a marking contest and trainers had to help him leave the ground at the Holden Centre.

He limped around the boundary line as he struggled to put weight on his leg.

He will have scans today to determine the extend of the injury.

The scare came after the 22-year-old missed a couple of games late in last year's home-and-away fixture with bone stress in his lower leg. His training program had been modified over summer as he dealt with foot issues.

The goalsneak had his best season last year, kicking 48 goals in 21 games and playing a pivotal role as the Magpies reached the grand final.

More Stories

Show More
afl collingwood magpies jordan de goey
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Christian back on the field after life-threatening illness

    premium_icon Christian back on the field after life-threatening illness

    Health A little over eight months ago, Christian Hermann was lying paralysed and in an induced coma in the intensive care unit of a Brisbane hospital.

    • 15th Feb 2019 9:37 AM
    Meet the Rocky woman who's now personal shopper to the stars

    premium_icon Meet the Rocky woman who's now personal shopper to the stars

    Fashion & Beauty She can find luxury fashion items 'irrespective of the sold out' tag

    FISHING: Scotty says to head to the Port and Narrows

    premium_icon FISHING: Scotty says to head to the Port and Narrows

    Fishing Lures and plastics may be the go, baitfish are scarce

    Guilty of causing $480k damages to former Win TV building

    premium_icon Guilty of causing $480k damages to former Win TV building

    Crime Revealed: what other crimes the then 18-year-old got up to that year