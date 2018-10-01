Have the Colliwobbles risen from the grave?

Shattered Collingwood players after the siren in the 2018 Grand Final.

IN 1990 10,000 people watched Lou Richards deliver the last rites of the Colliwobbles.

In a ceremony at Victoria Park following the drought-breaking premiership against Essendon, the Magpies legend watched the ashes of seven successive Grand Final defeats be laid to rest then declared: "Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, the Colliwobbles are buried and once again it's them against us."

Joyous fans thought a new dawn of Grand Final success lay ahead. Unfortunately, it hasn't quite worked out like that.

Lou Richards prepares for the burial of the Colliwobbles in 1990.

Nathan Buckley after Collingwood’s narrow loss in the 2018 Grand Final. Picture: Nicole Garmston

After burying 32 years of heartache, here's a recap of Collingwood's seven Grand Final appearances in the past 27 years. Pies fans may want to sit down before reading on.

2002 - LOST TO BRISBANE LIONS BY NINE POINTS

Mick Malthouse led an underdog team all the way to the Grand Final and pushed the mighty Lions to the final minutes, when a Jason Akermanis goal sealed the win. The coach consoling a tearful Paul Licuria after the siren is the indelible image of the day.

Jason Akermanis kicks the matchwinner against Collingwood in 2002.

Mick Malthouse breaks down in tears with Paul Licuria.

2003 - LOST TO BRISBANE LIONS BY 50 POINTS

Collingwood defeated Brisbane in the qualifying final and powered past Port Adelaide in the prelim, but Grand Final preparations were rocked by a suspension to gun forward Anthony Rocca. The Lions led from start to finish with Simon Black picking up 39 disposals and Akermanis kicking five goals.

2010 - DREW WITH ST KILDA, WON REPLAY BY 56 POINTS

Collingwood led by four goals at halftime but were mown down by a Brendon Goddard-inspired St Kilda, with a very late Travis Cloke goal and a bad bounce for Stephen Milne saving the day. The next week Heath Shaw's smother set the tone as the Pies ran away with a big win.

Now what? Players react after the siren in the 2010 draw.



2011 - LOST TO GEELONG BY 38 POINTS

The Pies lost just two games in the home-and-away season - both to Geelong - but led by seven points at three-quarter time on Grand Final day. It was all the Cats from there though, booting 5.4 to 0.3 in Mick Malthouse's last game as Magpies coach.

Mick Malthouse leaves the MCG after the 2011 Grand Final.

2018 - LOST TO WEST COAST BY FIVE POINTS

Predicted by most experts to miss the finals for a fifth straight season, Collingwood defied the critics, and a string of injuries, to make the eight, demolish premiership favourite Richmond in a prelim and burst out of the blocks with the first five goals on Grand Final day. The Pies still led 28 minutes into the last quarter. Enter Dom Sheed to inflict more Magpie misery.