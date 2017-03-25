Colonel Capra to get a Turbo-boost at Titans game today

THE man who is Colonel Capra will take on a different persona today - that of Gold Coast Titans' mascot Turbo.

What will make his dream debut as an NRL mascot even more special is that he will do it alongside his dad, who plays the part of the Titans other mascot, Blade.

The Colonel will leave his alter-ego in Rockhampton when he heads to the Gold Coast for the Capras' clash with the Tweed Heads Seagulls, which is the curtain-raiser to the NRL game between the Titans and the North Queensland Cowboys.

He will be part of the Capras' support team before he morphs into the Titans' gladiator-like character.

"It will be father-son mascots for the Titans in the second half,” a thrilled Colonel said this week.

"I've never travelled with the team before so this opportunity is much appreciated.

"I'm a Titans fan myself and when I told dad that I was coming down he organised with the other mascot for me to do the second half.

"It will be unbelievable. To be an NRL mascot is a dream come true.”

Titans mascots Blade and Turbo. GOLD COAST TITANS

His dad was equally excited when he got the news, texting a message that said: "it will be a very special moment. It's a dream come true to run on the field together. Ever since you first told me you were doing Colonel I've just wanted to share the sideline one way or another.”

His dad has been the Titans mascot since 2007 and when he was younger, the now Colonel couldn't quite understand the appeal.

"I honestly didn't know why he did it, I thought he was crazy,” he declared.

But when he took on the mascot role for the Capras last year, he quickly discovered just how satisfying the role was.

"It's really rewarding. That's my pay day seeing smiles on faces. There's no words that can describe the feeling you get, it's awesome.”

The Colonel has turned on the entertainment at 17 Capras games, but he knows this weekend's NRL game will offer something else.

"Having Johnathan Thurston there is going to put bums on seats. They reckon they'll have 20,000 or even more,” he said.

"Last week when we played the crowd was pretty big and last year when we played PNG the crowd was enormous to me, but I just can't comprehend how big this is going to be.”