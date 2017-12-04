Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Colourful artworks brighten up the face of coastal towns

Yeppoon State High School graduates Tara-Lee Hoani and Jackson Neale make great use of the Busby Marou mural in the Yeppoon Town Centre Car Park to celebrate on their formal day.
Yeppoon State High School graduates Tara-Lee Hoani and Jackson Neale make great use of the Busby Marou mural in the Yeppoon Town Centre Car Park to celebrate on their formal day. Contributed
vanessa jarrett
by

A SERIES OF funky artworks have been popping up all over Emu Park and Yeppoon's town centre, brining life and colour to the streets.

Livingstone Shire Council recently launched a Placemaking Program, a result of an online interactive survey asking residents to provide feedback about placemaking ideas and projects they would like to see.

Groucho Marx Yeppoon Library mural, painted by Out There Co.
Groucho Marx Yeppoon Library mural, painted by Out There Co. Contributed

Deputy Mayor and Arts Councillor Nigel Hutton said the colourful public art across Emu Park and Yeppoon town centre's is further enhancing the Capricorn Coast's appeal, with people sharing in the positive experience that Placemaking is intended to create.

"These vibrant and engaging murals are already proving their worth and are just the beginning of what's to come," Cr Hutton said.

"While the accolades are coming from all demographics, the new art is proving particularly popular with young people and school kids, with a number of school groups and recent graduates using the art as a backdrop for photo shoots.

"It's wonderful to see the public interacting with these beautifully creative artworks that not only capture our attention but create a little more character in our coastal communities.

"Council has received a high number of positive Facebook comments, 'Shares' and 'Likes' on most of its Placemaking posts in the past few weeks, which only reaffirms the value and demand for more projects like this to take shape in different places within our jurisdiction."

Simon Mclean painted Emu Park Amenities Block
Simon Mclean painted Emu Park Amenities Block Contributed

ARTISTS:

Town Centre Car Park murals and Groucho Marx Yeppoon Library mural - Out There Co. (Bill and Luke Gannon and Jon Watson)

Emu Park Amenities Block: Simon McLean

Barry St wall, Yeppoon (tentacles mural) - Martin Schlick

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Strelow reveals drainage strategy after social media storm

Strelow reveals drainage strategy after social media storm

FLASH flooding yesterday sparked a flurry of comments directed at council to fix drainage problems

FLASH FLOODING: Aftermath of 150mm Rocky deluge

Flash flooding in Rockhampton. Farm St.

GALLERY: Photos from the Rocky residents first effected

Cafe which went viral for breastfeeding request up for sale

Jessica Allen, owner of Cheese and Biscuits Cafe.

International headlines after customer tells mum to cover up

Rocky's super athletes' remarkable national achievement

The VidaFit Rockhampton team (from left) Dan Stevens, Megan Hawley, Dan Withers, Madi Minns, Jason Larcombe and Courtney Williams finished sixth at the national finals at the weekend.

Team takes on country's best in two days of gruelling competition

Local Partners