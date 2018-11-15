Colourful characters celebrate CQ beauty

Victor Churilov, Penny Corbin, Elena Churilova, Pam Garven, Kay Hooper and Ann Riches attend the launch of the Colours of Capricorn exhibition which runs November 14 to 25 in the Kern Arcade

Local artists Elena Churilova and Pam Garven were surrounded by a colourful group of wellwishers as they launched their Colours of Capricorn exhibition on Wednesday.

Ms Churilova was classically trained in the Russian art school tradition which emphasises drawing technique as well as concept.

"I'm always sketching,” she said.

"I can return to one local scene over and over, at different times of the day or year, in different types of weather, to capture the colour and movement which I associate with Central Queensland.”

Ms Churilova, who migrated to Australia in 2006 and works as a public servant, regularly offers courses and workshops in her technique at the Council's art gallery.

"You don't need to go to Sydney Harbour to see Australia when there's so much beauty right here where we live,” she said.

"My life is not so much about still life as an interpretation; I think the application of colour can make Rockhampton art even more interesting and attractive than the real thing.”

As part of the Colours of Capricorn exhibition, which will remain in the Kern Arcade until November 25, Ms Churilova will be available to sketch members of the public who would like their portraits done.

Pam Garven is also creating beautiful portraits albeit using a more contemporary medium.

"I only became interested in commercial art with the advent of the digital camera,” says the local-born artist who is equally interested in music.

Among her images of local scenes such as Kemp Beach, the Woolwash and Zilzie, Ms Garven points out a beautiful composite image of her 2 year old granddaughter, Peyton.

Pam Garven's digital composite portrait of granddaughter Peyton Pam Garven

She credits her parents with passing on a strong creative streak which she in turn has passed to her two sons who, between them, play piano, saxophone and drums.

Her family runs the Green Music business and her father fronted the Ken Green Dance Band in the 50s and 60s.

In addition to specialising in digital and smart phone images, Ms Garven is also a music educator who recently released her first CD Instrumental Memories.

She has also published a photo storybook for children, Winkle Wombat's Secret, which will be launched at the Zoo on November 24 with all proceeds going to protecting the endangered native species.

Ms Churilova and Ms Garven's work, which includes postcards, CDs as well as framed and unframed prints, can be seen at the 'pop up' shop on the East Street end of Kern Arcade until November 25 between 9am and 4pm.