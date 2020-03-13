Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraudster Zenith Bonner spent big on a stolen bank card.
Fraudster Zenith Bonner spent big on a stolen bank card.
Crime

Colourful crim stands out on CCTV

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
13th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER spending up on a stolen bank card, fraudster Zenith Bonner was tracked by police, in part thanks to his colourful taste in clothing.

CCTV cameras in three different stores recorded a man wearing the same pink cap and colourful clothes with yellow sneakers in his hour-long crime spree.

An Ipswich court heard Bonner racked up hundreds of dollars in transactions.

Zenith Douglas Bonner, 36, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Magistrates Court to committing three frauds on September 23, 2019; and receiving a stolen bank card.

A charge of entering a dwelling to steal was withdrawn due to lack of evidence.

Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Courtney Boss said police received a complaint about a break-in, in which the victim said her handbag with mobile phone, keys, and bank cards was stolen.

A check revealed the stolen card had been used in four transactions at three stores from 3-4am.

The stores were Freedom Fuels at Ebbw Vale, 7-Eleven Silkstone, and BP at Eastern Heights.

Sgt Boss said police went to the stores where the card had been used.

On each occasion CCTV recorded a male wearing a pink Everlast baseball cap, a long sleeve Adidas jumper with white pockets, yellow and black sneakers, and blue coloured trousers.

There was facial hair and a small injury or tattoo on the left hand.

The court heard police were promptly able to identify the offender as Bonner.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Bonner did not know the female who got the card in the burglary offence, and that person had used it twice.

"He had no idea until he asked her to buy him cigarettes and she got angry," Mr Hoskin said.

"She told him it was not her card so he went out and used it."

Mr Hoskin said Bonner was paying off a mortgage on his home at Bundamba, was a father and previously worked as a youth worker and painter.

"He instructs he no longer has problems with substance abuse," he said.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted and fined Bonner $700.

The fine was referred to SPER to work out a payment plan.

More Stories

Show More
fraud case ipswich court news
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ publican takes coronavirus blow

        premium_icon CQ publican takes coronavirus blow

        Health An unsuspecting Central Queensland pub is falling victim to the global pandemic.

        Developer keen to start on GKI Resort

        premium_icon Developer keen to start on GKI Resort

        News Altum Properties are one step closer to realising their dream of taking over the...

        Shock as Australian fashion business collapses

        premium_icon Shock as Australian fashion business collapses

        Business The decision has been made to wind up the Australian company

        CQ school votes in their 2020 leaders

        premium_icon CQ school votes in their 2020 leaders

        Education ‘These young people are our amazing region’s future and are already demonstrating...