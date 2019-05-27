Colts, Biloela in epic rugby union battle

Colts player Ryan Collins charges towards the try line in the game against Biloela at T.A. Nutley Field.

RUGBY UNION: Colts prevailed at home in a high-scoring game against Biloela in the Rugby Capricornia competition on Saturday.

Both teams ran in six tries apiece in a thrilling contest at Rockhampton's T.A. Nutley Field, conversions proving the difference in the 38-34 result.

It was a courageous effort from Biloela, who took to the field without the full complement of players.

Colts player Alistar Hirst makes a fast break down the sideline. Allan Reinikka ROK250519arugby3

But their commitment never wavered and they were in the contest right to the final hooter, scoring a try with just minutes on the clock to narrow the gap to four points.

Biloela's stand-in coach Adam Northey said it was one of the team's best performances of the season.

"Hats off to Colts, they played really well, but I'm really proud of our boys,” he said.

"They were down on numbers but they just worked as a team and backed themselves.”

Northey said hooker Karl Marr was great, flyhalf Lachie Craig was a strong as ever and Tom Ramsay was "dynamite” in the centres.

Colts Dylan Mann gets set for a throw-in. Allan Reinikka ROK250519arugby2

Victorious coach Alan Smyth was happy to come away with the points.

"It was a hard-fought game and Bilo did extremely well,” he said.

"We were good in patches, horrible in others but that's just how it is some days. When our structure was working it was working really well.

"We lost our way a little bit but we ground it out to the end, which was good.”

Mitch Tapsell was one of Colts best. Allan Reinikka ROK250519arugby1

Smyth said captain Tui Luva led the way, having an "absolute blinder” in the No.8 jersey.

He was well supported by Dusty Chirgwin, Mitch Tapsell and Andre Joubert.

Smyth identified defence as an area on which the team would need to focus moving forward but said overall, he was happy with how they were travelling so far this season.

"We're getting better each week and that's what we need to do - just keep moving forward and improving,” he said.