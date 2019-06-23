Colts coach upbeat despite team's defeat

HARD WORKER: Mitch Tapsell, who was one of Colts best, makes a charging run in the Rugby Capricorna clash with Gladstone at T.A. Nutley Field on Saturday.

RUGBY UNION: Colts did not get the win but coach Alan Smyth was far from disappointed with their efforts against a well-drilled Gladstone side on Saturday.

The teams were locked at 12-all midway through the second half before Gladstone surged home to score a 33-12 win in the Rugby Capricornia clash at TA Nutley Field.

Despite his side being beaten, Smyth said they could take some confidence from their performance.

"I was really proud that we came out and had a proper go against one of the top-tier sides in the competition,” he said.

"Gladstone came out and did what we expected them to do but we stuck in there for 85 per cent of the game so I'm pretty happy with that.

"We were all tied up there at one point but they kept on coming and we just ran out of steam at the end.”

Smyth was happy with his team's set pieces.

"Our line-outs and our scrums were excellent, they barely won a line-out all day,” he said.

"Our backs had a very good day as well. They did what they're meant to do - put it through their hands and had nice secure ball.”

Smyth praised the work of flanker Ben Fraser and Mitch Tapsell, who started at fullback but spent some time in the centres.

Fraser and Justin Miller scored Colts tries.

Smyth is hoping that determined showing will help galvanise his troops as they prepare for the next phase of the competition.

After playing together for the first 11 rounds, the teams will now be split into A-grade and reserve grade for the remainder of the season.