DON'T ARGUE: Frenchville's Kalani Heke takes on a Colts defender. Allan Reinikka ROK110519arugby2
Colts keep heads up despite loss to Frenchville

Jack Evans
13th May 2019 2:00 PM
RUGBY UNION: An injury-plagued Colts' struggle to return to former glory continues after a 57-17 loss to their hosts Frenchville.

Frenchville exhibited a full-strength side with a large bench of about 10 players.

Meanwhile, at the other end, the Colts only had two players to spare.

The Colts coach could be heard before the match exhorting high-intensity play with numbers around the ball at all times.

However, the team's intentions were not realised as Frenchville broke their line twice in the opening 10 minutes of the match and a flood of tries soon followed.

Three Colts players - Justin Thaw, Benny Farser and Alistar Hirst - went over the try line and Dylan Mann made a conversion.

Despite this, the relentless scoring from the Frenchville side proved too much for the Colts.

A post from a representative on the club's Facebook page expressed a welcome outcome despite the figures on the scoreboard.

"Awesome effort by the senior boys today with their backs to the wall from the start on numbers, they showed amazing heart to keep their heads positive,” the post read.

"Even though we lost on the scorebroad 57-17 to Frenchville, the boys dug deep - we showed the true Colts spirit.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

