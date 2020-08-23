Colts making their mark in Rugby Capricornia women’s 7s

Colts' Alenna Whipp put in three strong performances in the round robin with Cap Coast and Biloela at T.A. Nutley Field on Saturday. Picture: Jann Houley

RUGBY UNION: Colts are making great strides in the Rugby Capricornia women’s 7s competition.

They went through unbeaten on their home ground in the round robin with Cap Coast and Biloela on Saturday.

They beat Cap Coast 43-nil and Biloela 26-7 before beating Biloela again in the top-two playoff.

Nicole Collins, Shyara Atherton and Katii Batty scored tries in Colts 17-12 win in the decider.

Meanwhile, Brothers cemented top spot on the ladder with three wins - 17-nil, 12-7 and 32-nil - over second-placed Gladstone at Victoria Park.

Colts coach Jason Jarro was thrilled with his team’s results, saying his players executed the game plan to a tee.

“I was very impressed with how the ladies played. We stuck to our guns and didn’t hold back,” he said.

“That’s what I expressed to them at each break – let’s not take the foot off the throttle, play eyes up football, play what’s in front of them and that’s what they did.

“The first couple of weeks we were finding out feet but I think now we’re on the way up.”

Jarro said Batty, Alenna Whipp and inspirational skipper Chay Nikora were among Colts best.

Nikora praised the determination and commitment of her teammates, and said it was great to see the hard work they put in at training being rewarded on the field.

“I’m over the moon. I’m really proud of the girls going out there and putting their bodies on the line and getting win after win,” she said.

“With COVID and all the restrictions, we didn’t actually think we were going to have a season so to see where we are now as a team is amazing.

“We’ve had club members applaud us on how well we’ve done. They’re really proud to see the Colts women’s team out there doing the best they can and getting some wins.”

Rugby Capricornia women’s 7s ladder

1. Brothers 46

2. Gladstone 34

3. Colts 33

4. Cap Coast 25

5. Biloela 21