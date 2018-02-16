Colts' pre-season action packed weekend

RUGBY UNION: Toku Kele will hit the field this weekend for the Colts' pre-season event.

COLTS fans can rest assure: they are back and raring for an action-packed season.

The six men's and women's teams are kicking off their season with a pre-season event this weekend at T.A. Nutley Field from 2pm.

The day is set to be a "thoroughly entertaining day”, with plenty of attractions for fans young and old.

Rugby Capricornia Chairman, Douglas Rodgers, said the event will be a great opportunity for the teams involved to get an early hit out and raise money for a good cause.

"Every rugby player knows how much of a shock the first match of the year can provide, which is why every club tries to get on the paddock before they start playing for sheep stations,” Rodgers said.

"This weekend's event is a bit of a special one too, as Colts have undertaken to use the event to raised money for the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.”

Colts president Ray Doherty played an instrumental part in organising this weekend's event, and said it was great to see the support received by "so many local businesses”.

"Rocky's favourite sports nuts, The TripleM B-Team, have sponsored the women's carnival on the day and Grizz and Shima will be there to call all the action, throughout the afternoon,” Doherty said.

"Three women's teams have nominated and three men's, with a round-robin to be played before a set of finals for the women.

"There is clearly something to keep everyone entertained, with jumping castles, slides, and raffles running all afternoon; please, come down and support a great cause,” said Mr Doherty.

"The Rescue Chopper provides a service that every Central Queenslander hopes they never have to use but one that every Central Queenslander knows is there when the chips are really down; we are thrilled to work with them to make this day a success this weekend and into the future.”