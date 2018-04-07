Colts size up for first win of the season

GOLDEN: Gavin Hiscox was man of the match in the Yeppoon Seagulls big win over Norths in the opening round of the Rockhampton competition.

GOLDEN: Gavin Hiscox was man of the match in the Yeppoon Seagulls big win over Norths in the opening round of the Rockhampton competition. Allan Reinikka ROK170218arugby3

RUGBY UNION: Round three of Colts' season is back this weekend, and the team is determined to push just that bit further to score themselves their first win.

Having just missed out against the Frenchville reserve grade in the first round by five points and to the Cap Coast Crocs by three points last week, the Rockhampton side is back and raring to go.

Colts secretary, Geoff Bloomfield said the "teams are really keen” and are pushing for "their first win of the season”.

"We're keen to get up there and grab a win off Biloela this weekend,” Bloomfield said.

"Basically, our defence has been pretty good, we've also scored tries.

"It's more or less still getting our head around the game and the way different teams play it.

"Some teams actually run wide quite a lot, some kick and chase. It's all about trying to get a complete game together so we know our position.”

The Rockhampton team just missed out on a win against the Crocs with the opposition scoring a "try in the last 10 minutes”.

However, throughout the game, both sides were "try for try”.

"There's been a big effort to actually get the proper game going and we're educating a lot of the new players,” Bloomfield said.

"It's a matter of getting them sorted into their rugby skills.

"As we go along, we will develop our skill bases and know where to apply them and then develop a full rugby game through the year.

"By the end of the season, we will be up there with the rest of the teams because we are starting anew.”

Colts are working on building new interest in the sport, despite low numbers preventing a women's side this season.

"At the start of the season, we lost so many to out of town and to jobs. The other clubs are in the same boat,” Bloomfield said.

"We build our players from locals and we expect them to put in the training and get fit.

"We don't rely on picking up all these highly skilled expert players from Brisbane because they're few and far between. We're really a local club coaching local players.

"We've had a few reserve grade players step up from last year into this year's A-grade side. There's quiet a good core group of key players there.”

Strength-wise, the team is proving to be an adaptive and thoughtful opposition.

"They actually listen to the coach and apply what he's saying,” Bloomfield said.

"It's working because in the last game, we had a favourable penalty count and so they are actually doing the right thing in tackles and then the on-field play to actually win the ball, even if by penalty.

"If they keep going, they'll get stronger with defence and be quite a good attacking player as well.

"It hasn't been unleashed yet so once the team gets working properly; opposition beware.”

This season will also see the junior side joining in on more of the action.

"In about five weeks' time we'll have four home games in a row which will coincide with the start of our junior season,” Bloomfield said.

"On the same day, we'll have our juniors playing prior to our two A-grades and one reserve grade playing.

"The juniors' season starts on May 12, and it will be be a big boost for the club.

"We're very much a family club and we've got a lot of junior parents who work for the club and raise money to support the juniors. We're all behind the juniors' side.

"We're really focusing on bringing these kids through.”