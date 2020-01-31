Combined business effort to rebuild home lost in fire

Devastating damage to Tegan and Luke Nixon's home after the fires.

Devastating damage to Tegan and Luke Nixon's home after the fires.

A GROUP of CQ consultants have combined forces to donate their services to a Yeppoon couple who lost their home in the devastating Cobraball fires last year.

Rockhampton man Colin Strydom of Design and Architecture has been the force behind the idea, prompting many other businesses to jump on board.

What originally started out as a plan to design, draft and prepare a home for approval has grown into something much greater.

Mr Strydom now has a concrete supplier interested in providing concrete for all properties affected by the fires.

The idea came about when Mr Strydom saw first hand the huge impact the fires were having on properties.

Devastating damage to Tegan and Luke Nixon's home after the fires.

He was measuring for a job at Livingstone Shire Council’s disaster relief building when the fires passed through and he witnessed the work that went into emergency management and the impact of the fires.

“I realised how many houses had been lost and­ ­everything,” he said.

Wanting to help, Mr Strydom reached out to the Yeppoon community who got him in contact with Luke and Tegan Nixon who had lost their home.

“Even if you do get insurance money you still don’t get enough money to rebuild again,” Mr Strydom said.

“They (Luke and Tegan) only moved in six months beforehand and six months later they lost everything - the house and the sheds.”

Devastating damage to Tegan and Luke Nixon's home after the fires.

Along with Mr Strydom, Capricorn Enginering and Drafting Services, Dileigh Consulting Engineers, Gideon Town Planning, Capricorn Survey Group CQ and Steer Environmental Consulting (bushfire assessment) are all helping with the project.

“I was quite amazed by people’s response, they all said yes as soon as I asked,” Mr Strydom said.

Together, they have completed the design for the new house and are in the process of meeting with council to meet the requirements.

Tegan and Luke Nixon lost their home in the Cobraball fires last November.

The design has gone through all the formalities to make sure it will not burn again and it is compliant with bushfire assessments and requirements.

The house is being built in a new location on the site and they have also made sure there is a barrier around the property.

Mr Strydom felt like it was a no-brainer to help.

“I feel you always have to give back in some way, it isn’t just about chasing the money,” he said.

Tegan and Luke Nixon's home prior to the fires.

“If you don’t look after your community they won’t look after you. I am only sacrificing a little bit of my time and resources and at the end of the day, I have only lost a little - those people have lost a lot.”

Mr Strydom is encouraging other businesses to do as he has done and help other families who have lost their homes.

“Jump in and try and do the same... other builders, suppliers, engineers, roof sheeters,” he said.

“Why can’t we all as a community help all of the families.”