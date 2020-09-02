Menu
‘Come and kill me’: Mum calls cops on visiting son

Ross Irby
2nd Sep 2020 9:01 AM
A HOLIDAYING son caused grief for his mum when his boozy antics attracted the attention of police.

An Ipswich court has heard how neighbours were subjected to foul language when a quarrelsome and drunk Ashley Tetuira let loose.

Visiting from Far North Queensland, Tetuira called out for police to kill him, then stumbled drunkenly down the front stairs with beer spilling from a can of VB.

At Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Ashley Eframia Tetuira, 50, from Manunda in Cairns, pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance at Goodna on August 4.

 

Ashley Tetuira leaves court after pleading guilty to public nuisance.
When asked by magistrate Dennis Kinsella if he understood the charge, Tetuira, who was wearing a COVID mask, replied "sort-of".

Lawyer Trevor Hoskin then clarified that his client understood the charge.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police were called to a house at Goodna at 10am after complaints from neighbours and Tetuira's own mother.

Officers were confronted by a male standing on the front porch drinking from a can of VB, and yelling out "f**k you c**ts come and kill me".

"He was grossly intoxicated, drinking from the VB can, spilling it all over himself," Sgt Caldwell said.

"He was yelling out in the street."

Tetuira was arrested and taken to the police watch-house to sober up.

Mr Hoskin said Tetuira was battling with the unsolved murder of his daughter.

"It was not good conduct," he conceded.

Mr Hoskin sought a $250 fine as penalty for the disability pensioner.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella accepted that he was suffering grief from the loss of his daughter.

Mr Kinsella said Tetuira had a lot of nuisance-type offences on his record.

Tetuira was convicted and fined $350.

