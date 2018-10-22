Come and Try day puts Rocky MTB on the map

TRIAL: Rocky MTB's 'come and try' day was held on the weekend.

TRIAL: Rocky MTB's 'come and try' day was held on the weekend. Contributed

MOUNTAIN BIKING: AROUND 70 people turned up to Rocky Mountain Biking Club's Come and Try Day on the weekend, all keen to learn a little bit more about the sport itself.

Making use of the enviable tracks around First Turkey, groups ranging from children and beginners to experienced riders took guided tours.

Club president Dan Witten said there was a really strong contingent in females and children with parents, as the easier tracks allow families to ride together.

"We had 55 people last year. It was a massive turnout,” he said.

"There were lots of first time riders and lots keen to see what the fuss is all about.

Rocky MTB Come and Try day was held on the weekend. Contributed

"It was a social day at the end of our season.

"We tailored it to people's experience, adventure and fitness and some people hit more complex trails while other were happy to cruise along and take it easy.”

Witten said the day was about encouraging people to come along to social rides and finding a group to ride with to trails their taste.

Social rides are held Tuesday and Thursday evenings. See Rocky MTB Facebook page for more details.