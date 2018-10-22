Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRIAL: Rocky MTB's 'come and try' day was held on the weekend.
TRIAL: Rocky MTB's 'come and try' day was held on the weekend. Contributed
News

Come and Try day puts Rocky MTB on the map

Steph Allen
by
22nd Oct 2018 8:00 AM

MOUNTAIN BIKING: AROUND 70 people turned up to Rocky Mountain Biking Club's Come and Try Day on the weekend, all keen to learn a little bit more about the sport itself.

Making use of the enviable tracks around First Turkey, groups ranging from children and beginners to experienced riders took guided tours.

Club president Dan Witten said there was a really strong contingent in females and children with parents, as the easier tracks allow families to ride together.

"We had 55 people last year. It was a massive turnout,” he said.

"There were lots of first time riders and lots keen to see what the fuss is all about.

Rocky MTB Come and Try day was held on the weekend.
Rocky MTB Come and Try day was held on the weekend. Contributed

"It was a social day at the end of our season.

"We tailored it to people's experience, adventure and fitness and some people hit more complex trails while other were happy to cruise along and take it easy.”

Witten said the day was about encouraging people to come along to social rides and finding a group to ride with to trails their taste.

Social rides are held Tuesday and Thursday evenings. See Rocky MTB Facebook page for more details.

first turkey first turkey mountain bike reserve rockhampton mountain bike club rocky mtb
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ DROUGHT: Floods one year to drought the next

    premium_icon CQ DROUGHT: Floods one year to drought the next

    News Last September 176mm of rain fell. This September there was 25mm

    Horrific violence towards partner but now he's free

    premium_icon Horrific violence towards partner but now he's free

    Crime AFTER seven months of 30-month term, he's off to rehab

    Senator Canavan is turning to Japanese to boost our exports

    premium_icon Senator Canavan is turning to Japanese to boost our exports

    Money A two day trip planned to visit our second best customer.

    Teen disqualified from driving for 4.5 years

    premium_icon Teen disqualified from driving for 4.5 years

    Crime A PREGNANT 18-year-old will not be able to drive until 2023

    Local Partners