Come join Evie Perrins, Dheepa Arumugam, Theresa Stanke, Darren Mundie, Dawn Hay, and Marcela Posada from CQMA at the cross-cultural community sports carnival on Saturday
News

Come and try some pickleball at the cross-cultural carnival

Jann Houley, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
22nd Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PERHAPS you’d like to partake of some pickleball, or maybe kiting is more your cup of tea?

They are among the many cross-cultural activities and sports on offer this Saturday afternoon and evening at the CQUniversity stadium.

The Cross-Cultural Community Sports Carnival was such a hit last year, with over five hundred people taking part, it’s likely to become an annual event.

It incorporates the perpetual soccer trophy contest and a range of other events including basketball, carpet bowls, line dancing, and darts.

Pickleball, one of the world’s fastest growing sports, involves a badminton-sized court with a plastic paddle bat and ball.

Importantly, it is a non-contact sport which makes it accessible for all to enjoy regardless cultural background or religious denomination.

Due to the haze and smoke from the bushfires, all activities will take place indoors in the air-conditioning.

Radio 4RO will be broadcasting live from the event.

The afternoon, which is free and open to all families, will conclude with a light dinner. It is hosted by Central Queensland’s Multicultural Association (CQMA) and supported by the University and Queensland Government’s Department of Public Works (Sports and Recreation).

Cross-Cultural Community Sports Carnival

  • CQUniversity North Rockhampton Indoors Sports Stadium
  • Saturday 1-7pm
  • Free
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

