Come dice with dragons: wear your CapriCon kit on Saturday

Robert Williams of Millennium Comics and Collectables will host a role playing day this weekend

THE online platform Role 20 became popular during the most stringent COVID-19 restrictions, when people couldn’t meet up at all, but now groups of a half-dozen or more can gather, there is a swing back towards the paper-and-dice role playing trend.

Millennium Comics and Collectables is hosting a North Rockhampton event on Saturday in celebration of World Role Playing Day.

Its car park space will be used to meet social distancing requirements, and game masters will be on hand to demonstrate the role playing and to showcase some new merchandise.

Robert Williams from Millennium Comics and Collectables said he has 120 new types of dice arriving before the weekend’s event.

Millennium Comics and Collectables will have 120 new types of dice available at this weekend's role playing showcase

“We also have plain miniatures which people can paint in their own choice of colours, or pre-painted miniatures as well as expandable tiles and terrain pieces,” he said.

“Role playing merchandise is such a great gift option; we often get people come in with a ‘deer-in-the-headlights’ expression, looking for gift ideas.

“They say, ‘We’re looking for a dragon’, and we can point them to the perfect collectable.”

Mr Williams said role playing games, among which Dungeons and Dragons remains the favourite, remain popular because they allow people to use their imagination.

“You’re not just stuck with a human character but you can be an elf or a barbarian,” he said.

“Or with the Star Wars or Star Finder games, you can be a Jedi or a two-headed xenomorph; it’s an escape from normal life.”

Mr Williams said he meets players from ages 10 through 80-plus.

“We’ve heard of cases where nurses or carers have introduced their charges in nursing homes to role playing rather than their normal, old regimens,” he said.

“It’s a low-tech adventure available to anyone.”

Millennium welcomes anyone to join the role playing day next to its High St shop but asks people to park nearby and walk down as the car park will be in use. There will be a food van.

Given the cancellation of this year’s CapriCon, visitors are encouraged to wear their character garb.

Rockhampton’s World Role Playing Day event is on Saturday from 9am to about 4pm, next to Millennium Comics and Collectables, 76 High St, Berserker.