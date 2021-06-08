‘Come here dogs’: Shirtless man threatens to bash police

Reginald Mimi pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 to one count each of commit public nuisance and driving without a licence. Photo: Trevor Veale

Reginald Mimi pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 to one count each of commit public nuisance and driving without a licence. Photo: Trevor Veale

Police arrested a Central Queensland man after he approached them off the street, shirtless, and threatened to bash them.

Reginald Mimi, 26, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 to one count each of commit public nuisance and driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor sergeant Melissa Campbell said police attended an address in Gracemere about 7pm on May 9 in relation to another matter.

Sergeant Campbell said that while police were taking up with several males at the address, Mimi, who was shirtless, approached officers from the footpath with his hands clenched into fists and yelled, “Come here dogs, I will f---ing bash you”.

She said Mimi was restrained by a family member, who allowed police to handcuff Mimi and place him under arrest.

She said Mimi continued his behaviour, yelling “f--- you c---s” at police.

She said Mimi was then intercepted by police driving along Berserker Street about 12.30am on May 20, where checks revealed his licence was SPER suspended.

She said Mimi told police he was unaware of the suspension.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client instructed he had an issue with alcohol.

Mimi was ordered to probation for nine months, fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Both a criminal and traffic conviction were recorded.