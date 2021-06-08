Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Reginald Mimi pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 to one count each of commit public nuisance and driving without a licence. Photo: Trevor Veale
Reginald Mimi pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 to one count each of commit public nuisance and driving without a licence. Photo: Trevor Veale
Crime

‘Come here dogs’: Shirtless man threatens to bash police

Aden Stokes
8th Jun 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police arrested a Central Queensland man after he approached them off the street, shirtless, and threatened to bash them.

Reginald Mimi, 26, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 to one count each of commit public nuisance and driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor sergeant Melissa Campbell said police attended an address in Gracemere about 7pm on May 9 in relation to another matter.

Sergeant Campbell said that while police were taking up with several males at the address, Mimi, who was shirtless, approached officers from the footpath with his hands clenched into fists and yelled, “Come here dogs, I will f---ing bash you”.

She said Mimi was restrained by a family member, who allowed police to handcuff Mimi and place him under arrest.

She said Mimi continued his behaviour, yelling “f--- you c---s” at police.

She said Mimi was then intercepted by police driving along Berserker Street about 12.30am on May 20, where checks revealed his licence was SPER suspended.

She said Mimi told police he was unaware of the suspension.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client instructed he had an issue with alcohol.

Mimi was ordered to probation for nine months, fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Both a criminal and traffic conviction were recorded.

driving without a licence public nuisance rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Roadworks: Expect delays on the Burnett Highway

        Premium Content Roadworks: Expect delays on the Burnett Highway

        Motoring Lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control will be in place.

        Woman flown to hospital in a serious condition after crash

        Premium Content Woman flown to hospital in a serious condition after crash

        Breaking The woman, who was in her 70s, was trapped inside her vehicle with multiple...

        Green waste charges to be introduced at Rocky dump

        Premium Content Green waste charges to be introduced at Rocky dump

        Council News The new fees are less than the general waste fees, incentivising residents to...

        Emergency services respond to ‘nose to tail’ crash

        Premium Content Emergency services respond to ‘nose to tail’ crash

        Breaking All persons declined transport to hospital.