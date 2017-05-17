Come visit your local museum for International Museum Day

WISE: Joe Lynam has plenty of knowledge to share with visitors.

A MIND once stretched by a new idea never regains its original dimensions.

That was the belief of 19th century the historical figure Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr.

History has a lot to teach us and the best place to immerse yourself in learning from history are museums.

Today is International Museum day and what better time than now to plan a visit to a local museum to expand your understanding of life.

Rockhampton has several excellent museums including the Archer Park Railway Museum, Rockhampton Heritage Village and the Central Queensland Military and Artefacts Museum.

Life-long Rockhampton resident Joe Lynam, 79, who has volunteered at the CQ Military and Artefacts Museum for 15 years now, is a veritable fountain of knowledge when it comes to local military history.

"Temporary incapacitated soldiers (TPI) started the museum first up on Bolsover Street,” Mr Lynam said.

"What it was, they used to have meetings and bring in photographs as a sort of therapy and that was the start of the museum.”

NORMANDY: Joe Lynam poses with a model from France. Leighton Smith

Volunteering at the museum looking for something to do to help with his loneliness after being made redundant from the tourist office, Mr Lynam quickly developed a passionate interest in the museum.

"How we operate is local people bring in artefacts, old uniforms and memorabilia and that is what this museum is built on,” he said.

Once the items are brought in, the challenge is then for the museum's curator to do research to gather relevant information relating to the background of the item before it is placed on display.

Mr Lynam said the best part of his job was interacting people who came to visit the museum.

KOKODA: Plenty of stories are told. Leighton Smith

"We get visits from schools and local organisations and when they come through you can explain to them what it is and where it comes from.”

He said some visitors had even recognised relatives in their displayed photographs.

THEATRE: Watch a haunting film about the Rockhampton's Private Albert Tiegs Leighton Smith

Visit more museums:

Archer Park Railway Museum: A heritage-listed former railway station and transport museum. Featuring a restored Purrey Steam Tram, tramcars and trailers, sound scape and life-like mannequins.

Address: 51-87 Denison St, Rockhampton City

Open: Mon to Thurs, 10am - 3pm, Sun 9am-1pm

Rockhampton Heritage Village: This friendly township museum showcasing the rich history of the Rockhampton district. See vintage vehicles, a hall of clocks, timber cutters camp, blacksmith, cottages, vintage machinery and farm animals.

Address: 296 Boundary Rd, Parkhurst

Open: 9am-4pm daily

FLOW Visitor Centre: Fun, free and interactive, the FLOW visitor centre is packed with interesting and interactive displays.

Address: 80 East St, Rockhampton City

Open: 10am-3pm from Tues-Thurs. Centre is closed to the public till June.