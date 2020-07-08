Comeback sprinter scores impressive win

IMPRESSIVE WIN: Jockey Ashley Butler pilots Bat A Kat to victory in the 1200m Open at Callaghan Park yesterday. Picture: Kelly Suli

HORSE RACING: It is said that cream always rises to the top and that saying was ever so applicable to the courageous winning performance of comeback sprinter Bat A Kat at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park races yesterday.

Bat A Kat was having his first start since December 2018 after which he had a series of complex surgical procedures and treatment for knees and tendon issues.

Nursed back to health and his superior athleticism by carers Kerry and Mark Lehmann, the five year old was poised like a cat during the running of the Open (1200m) before pouncing to defeat questionable favourite All Eez ($2.60) and win by close to a head.

Starting at the generous odds of $6.50 for one so naturally talented, Bat A Kat (Ashley Butler) was travelling like a winner from the moment he stepped from the barriers.

It was a copybook ride by Ashley Butler which made all the difference between winning or defeat as he waited until well into the straight before putting Bat A Kat under pressure while having him balanced throughout.

Part owner Kerry Lehmann was overjoyed by the win while Bat A Kat’s trainer Mark Lehmann can take great satisfaction that his fastidious and patient training efforts were rewarded so gloriously.

Even more gratifying, the memorable win of Bat A Kat provided the trainer with his first winner with his first runner since taking a break from training in 2016.

Bat A Kat, a son of Falvelon and the flying mare Regal Megan, has the envious record of six wins and five placings from 13 starts for $216,750 in prize money.

Front running grey Absolut Artie (Ryan Wiggins, $1.70) kept up his perfect record of three starts at the Callaghan Park 1600m trip for as many wins when he triumphed over his older rivals in the Open Handicap.

In the process, the Ricky Vale-trained galloper probably raced his way into the $80K Rockhampton Cup (1600m) on Friday week but be warned his rivals will not be as easy prey as Artie put to the sword yesterday.

Rockhampton trainer Graeme Green with Master Jamie, which is on track for a tilt at the Rockhampton Newmarket (1200m) on Friday week. Picture: Tony McMahon

Very much a repeat performance of his previous start win over 1500m on the track on June 23, Absolut Artie was always travelling like a winner.

Absolut Artie (gr g 4 Artie Schiller (USA)-Naseej x Secret Savings), a former Victorian, had his first start for Vale at the corresponding Callaghan Park meeting last July.

In that race he was third in a Maiden but in his subsequent 13 starts Vale has managed him magnificently winning eight races and recording another four placings

Winning rider Brisbane’s Ryan Wiggings rode a treble with the day’s best bet, Jared Wehlow’s Charles Seven ($1.40) winning the first race, the Maiden (1100m) in, as is said, a hand canter by 3.5 lengths.

Wiggins book-ended the 10-race card with an audacious winning ride on John Wigginton’s Not Liable ($3,30) which kicked away in the straight but just lasted to win by a nose.

Justin Stanley annexed a winning double through Clinton Taylor’s Benfica debutant juvenile Beach Road ($9.50) and Tracey Simmons’ Don’t Doubt Maeve ($9.50).

Doubles also to Ashley Butler as his first leg was on Adrian Coome’s Parisian Tycoon ($4.00) while that trainer’s second winning leg came through King’s County (Chris Whiteley, $2.60).

Rockhampton trainer Graeme Green reports that Master Jamie is on track for a tilt at the Rockhampton Newmarket (1200m) on Friday week after his game unplaced effort in Brisbane last Saturday under 63.5kg.

Darryl Johnston-trained Aspen Lad has been allotted 57.5kg at the Sunshine Coast in a QTIS 2YO (1000m) on Saturday where he is likely to clash with boom youngster Kisukano.

At his last start in March, Kisukano beat GR 2YO winner Rothfire in a $500K feature juvenile race at the Gold Coast.