Comedian abuser still committing public nuisance offences

Justin Kyle Watts, was 29, when he was sentenced in March 2019 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance and one of common assault and was sentenced to 12 months prison, wholly suspended and operational for two years. He breached the suspended sentence with another public nuisance offence on December 12 but his suspended sentence was not activated when sentenced on April 22

A man with a history of public nuisance offences – including throwing a glass at a comedian at a Rockhampton pub – has been fined $1250 for his latest offences.

Justin Kyle Watts pleaded guilty on April 22 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of contravening police direction, obstruct police and public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police were called to an Edith Street, Port Curtis, residence on December 12 to people arguing.

He said a female had asked a neighbour to call police as she was having an argument with a male.

Sergeant Dalton said that when police arrived, the female was attempting to leave in a car.

He said Watts tried to open a gate in the driveway.

Sergeant Dalton said Watts yelled out to another male, calling them out to fight.

He said when police requested Watts give them his full name and address, he refused.

Sergeant Dalton said Watts appeared physically aggressive and yelled something about not going in the back of the police car.

He said Watts was then handcuffed.

Sergeant Dalton said Watts had a history of public nuisance offences, including an incident where he yelled abuse at a comedian, threw a glass at the comedian and abused security at the Allenstown Hotel for which he was sentenced to 12 months prison, wholly suspended and operational for two years in March 2019.

He said that sentence was reopened at a later date with the prison term changed from 12 months to six months, but the operational period remaining the same, resulting in the December 2020 offences breaching that suspended sentence.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client had been working in the construction industry and had a licence to drive trucks and forklifts, but was currently working only casual/part-time hours.

He said Watts was taking “significant steps” to rehabilitate, working with his doctor to address any mental health issues.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said this latest public nuisance offence did not represent an escalation, but did represent someone “out of control”.

She did not activate the suspended sentence and ordered Watts to pay fines totalling $1250 with convictions recorded.

