Russell Brand cancels sold-out gig due to coronavirus

UK comic Russell Brand has cancelled his sold-out Perth show set to take place Monday night over coronavirus contamination fears.

The announcement comes after it was confirmed a woman who attended Perth Concert Hall over the weekend tested positive to the illness - marking the fifth case of the virus in Western Australia.

Superstar comedian Russell Brand during his last performance at Perth Arena as part of his Trew World Order tour. Picture: News Corp.

Tweeting the news to fans, Brand said: "We have to SADLY CANCEL TONIGHT'S SHOW IN #PERTH because there has been a CONFIRMED CASE OF CORONAVIRUS in someone who attended a recent show and I am not happy with risk for me or for any of you.

"My apologies, I hope I see you soon."

We have to SADLY CANCEL TONIGHT'S SHOW IN #PERTH because there has been a CONFIRMED CASE OF CORONAVIRUS in someone who attended a recent show and I am not happy with risk for me or for any of you. My apologies, I hope I see you soon. — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) March 9, 2020

Responses were largely supportive of Brand's decision, but one user implied it was a drastic move.

"That's BS," they wrote. "There is zero evidence that COVID is loose in Perth as yet

- unfounded panic is far more harmful than the disease."

Others were more understanding of the measures.

"Sad but responsible, good move Russell," another said, with one more saying they "applauded" his decision.

"I hope you'll postpone other upcoming performances. We all have to do what we can to flatten the curve so virus spreads slowly enough to not overwhelm hospitals. Once hospitals run out of beds & ventilators, death rate goes way up."

Russell Brand “didn’t want to risk” infection. Picture: Supplied

The WA Health Department confirmed on Sunday that the woman in her 60s, who recently returned from Iran, tested positive to COVID-19 after catching it from her husband.

Her case is the state's first person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.

She had travelled on Qantas flight QF10 from London, arriving in Perth last Thursday.

Before her positive test result, the woman had attended the Western Australian Symphony Orchestra's performance at the Perth Concert Hall on Saturday.

It is understood Brand will reschedule his Perth show. Picture: Supplied.

Health authorities have confirmed they are attempting to contact any ticket holders who came in proximity of the woman at the event, as well as anyone who sat near her on the flight to Perth.

Brand's Perth appearance is yet to be rescheduled, and he is expected to perform in Adelaide on Wednesday.