Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A comedian has been charged over offensive graffiti near Eurydice Dixon’s memorial.
A comedian has been charged over offensive graffiti near Eurydice Dixon’s memorial.
Crime

Comedian charged over Eurydice Dixon memorial graffiti

by Staff writer
4th Jul 2018 7:43 PM

A MELBOURNE comedian has been charged with allegedly painting the "lewd markings" discovered close to the Princes Park memorial for Eurydice Dixon.

Ms Dixon, 22, an aspiring comedian, was killed as she walked home from a comedy gig in Melbourne's CBD on June 13.

A 31-year-old comedian has allegedly been charged with criminal damage, offensive behaviour and marking offensive graffiti, The Age reports.

Eurydice Dixon was found dead in Melbourne’s Princes Park.
Eurydice Dixon was found dead in Melbourne’s Princes Park.

 

Police found offensive paint markings at the site in Princes Park on June 18, the day of a public vigil in Ms Dixon's honour

The man has been charged and bailed by police to face court in August, The Age reports.

The horrific death of Eurydice Dixon shocked the nation.
The horrific death of Eurydice Dixon shocked the nation.
editors picks eurydice dixon

Top Stories

    Is this the end of the road for IGA?

    Is this the end of the road for IGA?

    Money IGA supermarkets are the centre of many suburbs and towns across Australia. But the way they operate might be their death knell.

    Manager fired after sending brutal texts

    Manager fired after sending brutal texts

    News A STORE manager has been sacked after sending an employee a series of horrible...

    OPINION: Barnett's new curb un-enthusiasm in Rocky's CBD

    OPINION: Barnett's new curb un-enthusiasm in Rocky's CBD

    Opinion Concerns raised with council about 'sharp-edged kerbing'.

    • 4th Jul 2018 8:03 PM
    The Bully tackles 'Australia's hottest burger' challenge

    The Bully tackles 'Australia's hottest burger' challenge

    Offbeat There's only days left to try the taste bud searing burger

    Local Partners