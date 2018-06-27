Seinfeld: ‘Roseanne shouldn’t have been fired’

JERRY Seinfeld has some thoughts about Roseanne Barr and the cancellation of her self-titled sitcom, Roseanne.

"I didn't see why it was necessary to fire her," Seinfeld told Entertainment Tonight. "Why would you murder someone who's committing suicide?"

The New York Post reported Seinfeld as saying, "I never saw someone ruin their entire career with one button push. That was fresh."

Roseanne Barr and John Goodman appear in a scene from Roseanne. Picture: Adam Rose

US TV network ABC cancelled the megabit revival after Barr tweeted a series of racist and anti-Semitic posts, including one about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. The network has since announced a spin-off - without Barr - titled The Conners, which will debut in later this year in the place of the Roseanne reboot.



Seinfeld, however, doesn't think ABC should've written Barr's character off the show.

"I think they should get another Roseanne," Seinfeld said. "They brought [John Goodman's character] Dan Conner back, he was dead and they brought him back. So, why can't we get another Roseanne? There's other funny women that could do that part. You need to get the comic in there. I hate to see a comic lose a job."

Earlier this week, the disgraced comic gave an emotional interview to Rabbi Shmuley Boteach in the US, saying she feels "remorseful" over the incident that got her fired.

Barr spoke through tears for much of the interview, saying she "made myself a hate magnet" and "never would have wittingly called any black person a monkey".

"It's really hard to say this, but I didn't mean what they think I meant. And that's what's so painful. But I have to face that it hurt people. When you hurt people even unwillingly there's no excuse," she said.

Roseanne will be retitled The Conners when it returns later in the year. Picture: AP

"I apologise to anyone who thought or felt offended and who thought that I meant something that I, in fact, did not mean. It was my own ignorance, and there's no excuse for that ignorance. But I didn't mean it the way they're saying I meant it."

Sobbing, Barr said it "kills" her that people now think she's a racist.

"I have black children in my family. I can't, I can't let them say these things about that, after 30 years of putting my family and my health and my livelihood at risk to stand up for people.

IRoseanne Barr and Laurie Metcalf in a scene from the Roseanne reboot. Picture: Adam Rose/ABC via AP

"I'm a lot of things, a loudmouth and all that stuff, but I'm not stupid for God's sake. I never would have wittingly called any black person a monkey. I just wouldn't do that. I didn't do that. And people think that I did and it just kills me," she said.

"I didn't do that. And if they do think that, I'm just so sorry that I was so unclear and stupid. I'm very sorry. But I don't think that and I would never do that. I have loved ones who are African-American, and I just can't stand it."

- with the New York Post