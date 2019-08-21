Comedian vents disgust at plane passenger

A passenger was caught putting his dirty toes on the plane entertainment screen. Picture: Andy Richter

A passenger was caught putting his dirty toes on the plane entertainment screen. Picture: Andy Richter

A passenger was disgusted after a man put his bare feet on the in-flight entertainment screen before leaving dirty toe print marks on the wall.

American Comedian Andy Richter shared the images on social media.

Along with the images, he explained how he managed to get him to take them down.

He wrote: "So I snitched this f***er out to the flight attendant, who told him to put them down.

"Puts them back a few minutes later & I asked him to put them down. 'They're your bare feet, man'.

"He was shocked & put them down. When he just put them back up I decided f**k it, I'm tweeting.

"We had to get off the plane because of lightning and there were dirty toes smudges where his feet were.

Comedian Andy Richter shamed the man on social media. Picture: Andy Richter

"I am not exaggerating. You could see the outline of his big toe, etc."

Andy added: "The flight attendant came back right before we got off and asked him to take them down again.

"Guy did and asked, 'Is that like a just-when-taxiing thing?'

"Attendant: 'No, it's a basic aeroplane courtesy thing'. Guy seemed surprised to hear that."

He also said: "And everyone around him was grossed out and appreciative that I said something but didn't want to join in. 'People are crazy. You never know', one lady said."

He explained how he left his "dirty toe smudges" on the wall. Picture: Andy Richter

The common response on social media was in agreement, with one Twitter user saying: "What is wrong with people?? News flash: no one should put their bare feet up in the shared space of an aeroplane, or God forbid, on someone else's armrest."

Another person remarked: "So glad we rarely fly. People are so disgusting."

Many Twitter users commented on the dog by his feet - who also looked disgusted by his owner's actions.

One person tweeted: "lol even his dog is judging him."

Another social media user said: "Poor dog looks grossed out."

Twitter user Matt Helm wrote: "Yeah, the dog's expression seems like he is aware that that is not proper flight conduct."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission