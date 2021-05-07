Comedian’s brutal Aussie takedown song

A comedian has reworked an iconic Aussie tune to deliver a brutal blow to the Federal Government and its travel ban on overseas citizens.

Comedian Sammy J, who works for the ABC, took Peter Allen's classic tune I Still Call Australia Home to explain the stark reality many Aussies are facing.

Sammy J rewrote the lyrics and renamed the song, I Can't Call Australia Home.

"I've been to cities that always lock down, from Paris to Auckland and old London town, now I'm stuck overseas and my chances are blown, I can't call Australia home," he sang at the piano, in the reworked song.

"I moved to the UK in 2019, now I spend my days refreshing my screen … Tried to book me a flight but the flights have all flown, I can't call Australia home."

Sammy J also referred to the vast number of celebrities and tennis players who managed to make it into Australia.

"All the tennis players flying around the world, quarantining in a luxury suite … while my hope of returning is earning $10,000 bucks to secure my seat.

"Well I saw Zac Efron in Byron Bay, he passed me and muttered an awkward g'day, cause he knew what we knew that it's not OK, how come he calls Australia home?"

Comedian Sammy J singing ‘I Can’t Call Australia Home’. Picture: ABC

In the song, Sammy J also addressed the India travel ban, that stopped any Australian citizen from trying to return home from the COVID-ravaged nation for two weeks.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison today confirmed the ban, which had punishments attached that included $66,000 fines or five years in prison, would end on May 15.

"My mate's an Aussie of Indian descent, his mum died last week so to Mumbai he went, and it seems a bit harsh, how could he have known, he'd be locked up for trying to come home," Sammy J sings.

"So this is how it is then, our citizens are abandoned in a dangerous place and as they struggle coping, I'm hoping, it's not to do with the colour of their face.

"And someday we'll all be together once more, when we're sharing a cell on a cold cement floor but 'til then I'm stranded and I feel so alone, cause I can't call Australia home."

With apologies to Peter Allen. pic.twitter.com/Lkog3jKYOj — Sammy J (@sammyjcomedian) May 6, 2021

Mr Morrison said today the biosecurity order against Australians trying to leave India was "working exactly as it was intended to".

"That will remain in place with no change until 15 May," he told reporters from NSW's Hunter Valley.

"National Security Committee of Cabinet has confirmed that it will have done its job by then, and as a result we see no need to extend it beyond that date."

