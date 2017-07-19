Comedy duo guarantees belly laughs at Rockhampton gig

COMIC GENIUS: Ellen Briggs and Mandy Nolan will perform Women Like Us at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Friday, July 21.

IT'S easy for women to feel overwhelmed by the messages they're bombarded with on a seemingly endless basis.

This is how you should look after you've had a baby.

This is how you should wear your hair.

These are the clothes you can't wear after a certain age.

Instead of falling victim to it, comedians Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs harnessed that power to create a showed packed with enough wicked humour to make you leave feeling like you've had a core workout when you've just been sitting laughing for two hours.

Ahead of their visit to Rockhampton, Nolan spoke to The Morning Bulletin about the show which she described as "comedic therapy”.

It's a show Nolan said should come with a warning; be prepared to laugh until you're exhausted.

"One woman fell off a chair at one show,” she laughed.

Nolan and Briggs teamed up after doing gigs at similar female-focused events, having realised many women loved comedy but didn't see their own life reflected on stage.

So the pair have delivered a show they believe every woman, and anyone who's got a woman in their life, will relate to and hopefully have a good laugh at.

"When we get on stage

we absolutely celebrate

and embrace our bodies,” Nolan said.

"We want them to leave the show feeling really good about themselves.

"We have so much fun doing it because everything is a gag.”

Nolan started doing comedy as a teen and learnt the hard way audiences can be tough with near-constant heckling.

Back then, there weren't many women in the industry, but she said it taught her resilience because she became tougher.

As her confidence grew, so too did her humour.

"It comes with time,” she said.

"To get your stripes as a comic, you've got to do those gigs where you're kind of average.

"You have to learn in the public eye and you just have to hope people forget it's you.”

Although more female faces can been seen in comedy, Nolan said the industry was still dominated by men and audiences remained wary of women on stage.

"There's so many more young women coming through,” she said.

"The test of time will be whether they stick at it. Women are still a bit tokenised on the circuit.”

Nolan said women were still competing against

the flawed idea that men

in comedy were universally funny, where women appealed only to their

own gender.

But the pair aims to make the show inclusive and love to see men laughing just as hard at their gigs.

Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs will perform Women Like Us at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Friday, July 21, at 8pm. Tickets $30.