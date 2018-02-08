Comedy film festival set to bring the laughs to Yeppoon

LOADS OF LAUGHS: A still from a film featured in Australia's longest touring comedy film festival, which is returning to the Capricorn Coast later this month.

AUSTRALIA'S longest touring comedy film festival is returning to the Capricorn Coast.

A programme which consists of 15 short comedy films from across the globe will be shown at the Over the Fence Comedy Film Festival at Yeppoon Town Hall on Friday, February 16.

The films, from Australia, Uniting Kingdom, United States of America, France and Armenia, take on "quirky conundrums” with an excellent sense of humour.

There are also first-time entries from Czech Republic, Iran and Russia.

These films explore the peculiarities of being human.

"Ghost busters and their curious empathy; three men only fail when together; pineapples make for good friendships; making others immortal may save yourself, are vegans pure?, what's the real Snow White and road-rage and blind dates don't mix are just some of the peculiar film topics covered that viewers will get to enjoy on the night,” a council spokesperson said.

Festival director Greg Coffey said the Over the Fence company is committed to promote comedy films that celeb- rate, entertain and inspire.

"We are a festival dedicated to championing independent and new filmmakers, creating a vibrant, stimulating, inspiring environment for filmmakers and audiences, and that bring laughter, thought and joy. Anything can be said with an excellent sense of humour,” Mr Coffey said.

Livingstone Shire Council deputy mayor and arts councillor Nigel Hutton said the Over The Fence Comedy Festival has always been a popular event on the Capricorn Coast, and this year would be no different.

"The audience will get to enjoy a fun evening of film, and after the screenings, viewers can vote for their favourite film,” Cr Hutton said.

Members of Rotary on Capricorn will run a cash bar opening at 7pm with the film festival set to start at 7.30pm. Adult tickets cost $15 while concessions at $10.

Bookings are recommended and can be made by phone on 49135000,, with tickets available for purchase at council customer service centres during business hours and online at overthefence18.eventbrite.com.au.