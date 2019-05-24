Comedy king ready to reveal all on new tour

KEEP LAUGHING: Legendary funny man Dave Hughes will appear at the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton on Thursday.

WELCOME to this week's edition of the Fox Files where you'll find the hottest gossip around the Central Queensland region.

YOU'LL be in hysterics when comedian Dave Hughes takes to the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton next Thursday.

The comedy king has embarked on his Hairy tour, a fitting title as he's supposedly had no haircuts since last year's Melbourne Comedy Festival.

What has prompted his new look? A fringe which now resembles a face curtain?

And how has his family reacted to this new man?

You'll find out in Dave's hilarious stand-up comedy show.

And afterwards, you can dance like there's no tomorrow with the venue's DJ in the Chute Three Bar.

Tickets can be purchased at www.greatwesternhotel.com.au.

WHAT A WEEKEND:

Maggie Beer pops in?

IT APPEARED renowned Australian chef, Maggie Beer stopped by Gus' Coffee in Rockhampton this week.

Someone captured the moment she arrived in the drive thru with her travel mug.

But the question remains, what was this talented chef doing in our neck of the woods?

A little checking by The Morning Bulletin showed the lovely Maggie was nowhere near Rocky but it appears she may have a doppelganger

Fences

MOUNT Morganites would have noticed there were fences which surrounded the corner of Morgan and Central Sts in the town's CBD.

A new footpath has been in the works between the medical centre and up the hill past NewsXpress Mount Morgan, which is for sale after 13 years.

A night with Sam

INSPIRATIONAL Australian actor and humanitarian, Samuel Johnson will appear at The Rocks Bar and Restaurant in Yeppoon on Saturday, June 22.

Help Sam reach his goal of raising $10 million for Love Your Sister, co-founded by himself and his sister, Connie.

Samuel Johnson will appear in Yeppoon soon. Rachel Vercoe

Join Sam from 6.30pm, cost is $100 per person which includes a welcome drink, canapes and live music by Ben Beasley.

Flying Pigs

FLYING pigs have been spotted in Rockhampton.

The artist, Matt Dobson, also painted a painting with a poem, A Day in the Life of Pinney and The Breaking Bullock, out near Winton nearly 30 years ago. Contributed

Dobsonart has been busy painting a colourful mural on the side of the Dawson Rd Butchery on Upper Dawson Rd. The artist, Matt Dobson, also painted a painting with a poem, A Day in the Life of Pinney and The Breaking Bullock, out near Winton nearly 30 years ago. Now his work is on the new Lickity Fingers Catering building on the corner of Murray and Stanley Sts.